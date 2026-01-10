PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
19m

It’s time to end the Drug. Cartels stranglehold on all of South America . If the leaders like Sheinbaun + Petro. Won’t. Do. It….. Then Im with my POTUS TRUMP END IT ONCE AND FOR ALL !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture