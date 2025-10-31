The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday it has accelerated construction schedules for critical wastewater infrastructure projects aimed at stopping decades of Mexican sewage from contaminating San Diego-area waters.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the agency completed a 100-day review of border wastewater projects and identified improvements that will shave nine additional months off key initiatives on the Mexican side of the border.

The agency has now cut approximately 12 years total from overall project timelines.

“The Trump Administration is doing everything in its power to urgently and permanently deliver the 100% solution to the Tijuana River Sewage Crisis that the residents of Southern California have demanded for decades,” Zeldin said in a statement.

The chronic pollution problem stems from outdated wastewater systems overwhelmed by Tijuana’s explosive population growth, which surged roughly 188% between 1990 and 2025, according to Mexican government data. Raw sewage regularly flows across the border into San Diego, impacting local tourism and Naval Amphibious Base Coronado.

Navy SEALs training at Coronado have reported severe illnesses from contaminated ocean water, including acute gastrointestinal conditions, as their training requires extended periods in affected areas.

In July, Zeldin signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mexico’s Environment Secretary Alicia Bárcena Ibarra that streamlined coordination between the two nations.

“Reducing timelines for existing infrastructure projects is a sign of great progress,” Zeldin said, crediting intensive collaboration for cutting through bureaucratic obstacles and identifying efficiencies in the binational effort to protect American communities from cross-border pollution.

The agreement designated unused funding toward wastewater infrastructure and established a firm deadline of Dec. 31, 2027, for completing all 17 sanitation projects outlined in the 2022 Minute 328 agreement between the U.S. and Mexico through the International Boundary and Water Commission.

The Trump EPA determined the original Minute 328 framework insufficient to fully resolve the crisis, prompting the comprehensive project review and accelerated construction schedule.