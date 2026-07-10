President Donald Trump shot back at a smug Axios reporter during a tense interview when he suggested the President failed to bring Iran to an “unconditional surrender” as promised.

“Excuse me, I wiped out their military! The entire military is gone, the air force is gone! Do you agree?!” Trump fired back, putting the reporter on the spot.

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State Department blocks Mamdani official’s meeting with Iranian UN ambassador

A senior official in NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration had scheduled a meeting with Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani before the State Department intervened and the meeting was canceled. Commissioner Ana María Archila, who heads the city’s Office of International Affairs and has no prior diplomatic experience, had arranged the meeting before federal officials became aware and stepped in.

The State Department called the planned encounter “unconscionable,” saying Iran’s UN ambassador “consistently works to undermine US interests” while whitewashing his regime’s crimes. Mamdani distanced himself from the meeting, saying he was unaware of it until press inquiries and that it would not be taking place.

This marks the second time in recent weeks the Trump administration has intervened in Mamdani’s international outreach. In June, a planned meeting between Mamdani and Colombian President Gustavo Petro was similarly scrapped following State Department objections.

Progressive prosecutors form secret-funded coalition to target federal immigration agents

A coalition of left-wing prosecutors called FAFO — co-founded by Soros-funded Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner and Hennepin County prosecutor Mary Moriarty — has assembled a war chest from anonymous donors to fund legal action against federal immigration agents. Members have pledged to pursue ICE officers who they believe have exceeded their legal authority, with Krasner vowing to pursue agents the way Nazi hunters tracked war criminals.

Legal experts are sounding alarms over the arrangement’s secrecy and ideological backing. Former US Attorney Rachel Paulose called it “terribly corrupt,” warning that accepting outside money to prosecute political opponents raises serious constitutional due process and equal protection concerns. The dark money groups managing the funds have open ties to anti-Trump organizing networks, including Defiance.org, which says it “incubated” the coalition.

FAFO has already acted, with Moriarty charging two ICE agents in Minnesota. Critics note prosecutors are not legally required to disclose outside funding sources, though it could constitute exculpatory evidence owed to defendants.

Tyler Robinson chooses not to take the stand in Charlie Kirk murder trial

The five-day preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, concluded Friday in Provo, Utah with Robinson choosing not to take the stand on his own behalf. Judge Tony Graf will hear oral arguments September 1 before deciding whether sufficient probable cause exists to send the case to trial. Robinson faces the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder.