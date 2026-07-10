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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
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That young man was greatly misled into believing that he was doing a "good thing." by eliminating a man he accused of spreading HATEFUL RHETORIC because, in his eyes, he obviously believed that he was his shacking up with his same-gender l over;

Unfortunately,, his naivete has cost him the rest of his life, whether he receives of life imprisonment or the death penalty..

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