President Donald Trump toured Texas flood damage on Friday, expressing grief over the "young angels" who died at Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls that he described as "legendary" and one that "people would want to go to from all over the country."

The flooding claimed at least 120 lives with 160 others missing , caused by rapid water-level rise near San Antonio and Austin that Trump compared to "a giant, giant wave in the Pacific Ocean" that even "the best surfers in the world would be afraid to surf."

First Lady Melania Trump received a silver charm bracelet from camp survivors to commemorate the children who died, after having an emotional private meeting where she "prayed with them, hugged, held hands" and heard their stories. “Our nation is grieving with you. We just met with the wonderful families,” the first lady told attendees of the meeting. “We prayed with them, we hugged, we held hands. They shared the stories. And I met beautiful young ladies. They gave me this special bracelet from the camp in honor of all of the little girls that lost their lives.”

TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw joined the trip and offered consolation advice, telling people not to avoid mentioning the loss to grieving families, saying "You don't ever let them think you've moved on from it" when encountering bereaved parents or grandparents.

Democrat Senator SPEAKS OUT against socialist NYC mayoral candidate

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman is speaking out against NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in recent statements condemning the socialist’s views.

Fetterman questions Mamdani’s place in Democratic Party – Fetterman (D-Pa.) criticized Mamdani on Fox News: “He’s not even really a Democrat, honestly,” and adding, “I don’t really agree with virtually any of it politically.” “He is a socialist, a proud socialist. He’s not a technical Democrat. I’m close friends with many very, very left Democrats in the Senate, but again we don’t have those kinds of views,” Fetterman emphasized in a Friday FOX News segment.

Mamdani divides Democrats amid NYC mayoral bid – While many Democratic moderates rallied behind Mamdani after his primary win, others have faced backlash for not offering support. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) apologized after previously referencing “global jihad” in connection to Mamdani.

Controversy over Mamdani’s rhetoric and ideology – Mamdani has declined to denounce the slogan “globalize the intifada,” a chant linked to violent resistance against Israel. Despite this, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also went online to call demands for Mamdani’s deportation “disgusting” and praised his campaign on social media. A self-described democratic socialist and son of Columbia University professor and film director, Mamdani supports policies like state-run grocery stores, free buses, and public housing.

Largest teachers’ union misspells ‘fascism’ in anti-Trump statement

Social media responded to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teacher’s union, misspelling “fascism” in a recent anti-Trump statement.

NEA mocked for spelling error – The NEA drew widespread mockery this week after it misspelled “fascism” as “facism” in a resolution condemning President Donald Trump, approved Sunday at its annual convention.

Union vows to ‘defend democracy’ against Trump – The resolution pledged NEA resources to oppose Trump’s “program and actions,” calling it a defense of “the survival of civilization itself.” The agenda item, posted online, declared the NEA would use the wrongly-spelled term “‘facism’” to characterize Trump’s policies.

Critics highlight irony and politicization – “Yes, the union that claims to represent educators couldn’t even spell ‘fascism’ correctly in its official resolution attacking the president,” Corey A. DeAngelis wrote in a Fox News Digital op-ed. Others on social media quickly joined in, calling the move both partisan and embarrassing.

Pushback over union’s political agenda – Figures like Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Wash.) and Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich criticized the NEA’s priorities, while Americans for Fair Treatment CEO Chip Rogers argued, “No teacher should have their money taken to fund hyper-partisan political activities.”

NEW amendment to ban taxpayer funds for foreign adversary research

A pair of new amendments in a key military spending bill seek to block U.S. taxpayer dollars from funding research tied to foreign adversaries, including China and Russia in a move led by Sen. Joni Ernst amid mounting scrutiny over past Pentagon spending.

Ernst (R-Iowa) targets foreign-linked research and labs – The amendments, added to the National Defense Authorization Act, would ban Department of Defense funds from supporting academic institutions and research facilities affiliated with the People’s Republic of China or the Russian Federation.

Animal testing sites included in crackdown – A second provision would bar defense spending on animal research at facilities located in or controlled by foreign adversaries, with exceptions only if the Defense Secretary determines it is in the national security interest and informs Congress.

Ernst slams past Pentagon spending as ‘insane’ – “It is insane that I’ve had to fight for years to stop funding foreign adversaries’ labs and shady experiments by Chinese scientists with American defense dollars,” Ernst said. She called the move a win for “common sense, taxpayers, and the safety of our citizens.”

Audits expose millions funneled to overseas labs – A 2024 Pentagon audit found over $15.5 million routed to foreign labs for pathogen research — some confirmed as gain-of-function. Ernst warned, “Washington hasn’t learned any lessons from COVID-19.”

If passed, the amendments would take effect during fiscal year 2026.