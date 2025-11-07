President Donald Trump shot back at a reporter during today’s meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for criticizing his economic agenda and claiming he does not want to talk about affordability.

“When did I not want to talk about it, I talk about it all the time!” Trump told the reporter, frustrated.

Watch what happened next:

Hungarian Prime minister jokes about hiring Leavitt after media takedown

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban jokingly asked President Donald Trump if he could hire White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt after she delivered a spontaneous defense of the administration’s economic record during a White House meeting Friday .

The scene: During a meeting focused on Hungarian energy and trade, reporters questioned Trump about affordability concerns, prompting him to call Leavitt into the Cabinet Room. She immediately launched into a sharp critique of media coverage, accusing reporters of refusing to acknowledge that Trump “inherited the worst inflation crisis in modern American history” and is fixing it in “10 short months.”

Orban’s request: After Leavitt’s remarks, Orban leaned toward Trump and asked, “Can I get her for us?” Trump responded, “Karoline, the prime minister would like you to work for him in Hungary,” before jokingly adding, “You know what, that’s a very good decision you just made. Please don’t leave us, Karoline.”

Twice-deported illegal immigrant assaults ICE officer during Houston Arrest

A Salvadoran illegal immigrant with a criminal history including child sexual assault brutally attacked an ICE officer with a metal coffee cup during a Monday arrest in Houston, leaving the agent with facial burns and a severe laceration requiring 13 stitches, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

Suspect’s history : Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez was previously removed from the U.S. in 2013 and again in 2020 but illegally re-entered both times. His criminal record includes convictions for sexual assault of a child under 17, child fondling and multiple DUIs. He is now in ICE custody facing prosecution for the assault.

Rising violence : DHS reports a 1,000% increase in assaults against homeland security law enforcement officers in the line of duty. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said officers are “facing record-high assaults” as “they lock up pedophiles and other depraved criminals to keep American families safe.”

Broader operation: The assault occurred during a massive 10-day ICE operation in Houston that resulted in over 1,500 arrests, including 17 gang members, 40 aggravated felons, one convicted murderer and 13 sexual predators. Nearly one-third of those arrested had been previously ordered removed by an immigration judge. “This repeated criminal illegal alien is about to find out the hard way that there’s a new sheriff in town—and under President Trump and Secretary Noem, anyone who lays a hand on our ICE officers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” McLaughlin said.

Sydney Sweeney Addresses Viral Jeans Ad Controversy, Trump and Vance Defense

Actress Sydney Sweeney broke her silence on the political firestorm surrounding her American Eagle jeans campaign, calling it “surreal” that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly defended the advertisement that drew criticism from progressives.