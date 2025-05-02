President Donald Trump tore ABC News host Terry Moran apart during a confrontational interview released on Wednesday.

“We had a president who was grossly incompetent,” Trump told Moran. “You knew it. I knew it, but you didn’t want to write it because you are fake news. And by the way, ABC is one of the worst, to be honest with you.”

Moran pressed Trump about what appear to be retaliatory actions against his political opponents, including Joe Biden.

“Does that give you the right to go after your political opponents with the powers of this office?” Moran asked the President.

Trump fired back, “Biden did something to me and I did something to Biden. And you know why I did it, because he’s grossly incompetent! He’s not a man who should be allowed to look at things that are very confidential!”

Trump bemoaned the Biden administration’s use of an autopen to sign critical documents including pardons for his own family members at the end of his term. “Those are really the questions you should be asking, ‘who wielded the autopen?’ Whoever that person was, think of it, he was really the president of the United States!”

Moran asked Trump if he thought the reputation of the United States has declined under his presidency.

“No, I think it has gone way up. And I think we are a respected country again,” Trump retorted. “We were laughed at all over the world. We had a president who couldn’t walk up a flight of stairs,… couldn’t walk across the stage without falling…”

WATCH: CNN anchor takes the mic from Trump, what happens next is unbelievable

CNN panelist Scott Jennings, took the podium at President Trump’s 100 days rally in Michigan to give a short but powerful message to the crowd…

”We have a man here that I don’t know but he defends me all the time on CNN,” Trump told the crowd. “He defends me really well but he can’t go to far or he’ll get fired. He really does a good job, he’s not allowed to go any further, he would be off, if he really went totally crazy,… I think he’s terrific, Scott Jennings!”

As Jennings approached the stage, Trump joked, “This is the end of Scott” on CNN, “Don’t worry, we’ll take care of you Scott!”

“Michigan, we were flying in here today and I said ‘look at these farms, I gotta get a farm in Michigan’ because when you own as many libs as I do you need a place to put them all!” Jennings joked with he crowd.

Watch the incredible moment here:

