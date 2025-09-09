President Donald Trump addressed the nation in a video posted to X Tuesday, responding to the horrific killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina and calling out the soft-on-crime Democrat leaders who have failed the American people.

This will make your blood boil…

“For far too long Americans have been forced to put up with Democrat-run cities that set loose savage, bloodthirsty criminals to prey on innocent people,” Trump said in the address.

“In Charlotte, North Carolina we saw the results of these policies when a 23-year-old woman, who came here from Ukraine, met her bloody end on a public train,” he continued, showing a picture of the woman and of the security camera footage that captured her stabbing.

“She was slaughtered by a deranged monster who was roaming free after 14 prior arrests!” Trump explained. “We have to respond with force and strength! We have to be vicious just like they are!”

“24 of the top 25 most dangerous cities in America are run by Democrat mayors,… it’s time to stop this madness!”

FBI moves in to charge suspect in horrifying train stabbing

The FBI announced that Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., 34, has been federally charged with committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system for the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light-rail train on August 22.