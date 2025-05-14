President Donald Trump tore an ABC News reporter apart after they questioned his decision to accept a $400 billion aircraft from Qatar as a gift during a White House ceremony.

“You’re ABC fake news right?” Trump asked, pointing at the reporter. “You should be embarrassed for asking that question!”

Watch Video

Trump continued, quoting an old golfer who said, “When they give you a put, you take it” meaning when someone offers you a $400 million gift that the American taxpayers don’t have to pay for, why not take it. “Some people are stupid, they so ‘no, I insist on putting it’ and then they put it and they miss it and their partner gets angry at them.”

The reporter doubled down, pressing Trump again about the expensive gift. “Have you ever been given a gift worth millions of dollars and then not received,…” the reporter started to ask before Trump cut her off.

“It’s not a gift to me, it’s a gift to the Department of Defense, and you should know better because you’ve been embarrassed enough today!” Trump snapped at the reporter.

Watch the tense moment here:

Watch Video

Together With Nutrition and Healing

ATTN: Your prescription could change under RFK Jr. Here’s how.

Dear Reader,

RFK Jr. is hitting Big Pharma where it hurts—their bank accounts.

FDA officials are already quitting, the drug companies could lose their ability to advertise… And THIS presentation reveals what could be the most devastating blow yet.

5 dangerous drugs use a little-known Big Pharma Loophole...

But what happens if RFK Jr. closes that loophole for good? Click here to see if your drug is on the list.

Learn More

P.S. This list of drugs could be the biggest blow yet against Big Pharma—is yours on the list?

MAGA Navy SEAL confronts hysterical Democrat for accusing DOGE, Elon Musk of corruption

Arizona Congressman Eli Crane sounded-off on Rep. Robert Garcia for accusing Elon Musk and DOGE of corruption and bad faith action in the government.

"Can we get some therapy dogs in here,... I'm worried about their mental stability!!" Crane mocked the Democrats.

Watch Video

Garcia plead with his colleagues to see that Musk’s government cuts are a ploy to funnel money back to his companies.

However, Crane came ready for a brawl.

“I think it’s funny, Mr. Chairman, when I hear my colleagues on the other side of the aisle whining and complaining about Elon Musk…and how much money he donated to President Trump, yet I don’t recall the same outrage when, you know, billionaires on their side of the aisle like Mark Zuckerberg George Soros, or any of the other ones that were donating massive sums of money to their side of the aisle.”

Crane then exposed USAID’s Agency for International Development, which had a budget of over 40 billion in fiscal year 2023.

“1.5 million to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in Serbia’s workplaces and business communities. 2.5 million for electric vehicles in Vietnam. 2 million for sex changes and LGBT activism in Guatelmala. 6 million to fund tourism in Egypt,” Crane reported from the official budget report.

Democrats could not muster up a rebuke regarding the out-of-control federal spending, but Crane went even further, defending Musk against Democrat’s unfounded hatred.

“Don’t forget that Elon Musk campaigned with the President. The American people were very excited about Elon Musk using all of the tools and experience that he has and he’s used on the private sector to come in and streamline this federal government.”

Check out Crane’s unforgettable take down for yourself:

Watch Video