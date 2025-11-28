President Donald Trump went off on a reporter for challenging his latest move to secure America’s borders and prevent anti-American radicals from entering the U.S.

Trump vows to “permanently pause” Third World migration

President Donald Trump announced in a late Thanksgiving Thursday Truth Social post that he intends to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries” to allow the U.S. system to “fully recover,” terminate Biden’s illegal admissions, end all federal benefits for noncitizens, and “denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility” while deporting anyone who is “a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

Statement follows deadly DC ambush by Afghan refugee: Trump’s comments came after a Wednesday attack near the White House that killed 20-year-old West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom and critically wounded Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, 24, allegedly carried out by 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. in 2021 under Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome” program after serving in an elite CIA-backed counterterrorism unit in Afghanistan.

Administration pursues sweeping immigration review: In response to the shooting, the Trump administration announced a “full-scale, rigorous reexamination” of every green card holder from at least 19 countries “of concern” and immediately suspended “processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals” indefinitely pending review of vetting protocols, with USCIS Director Joseph Edlow stating Trump requested the gargantuan review.

CIA director admits Afghan terrorist “should never have been allowed” into U.S.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, who allegedly killed 20-year-old National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom and critically wounded Andrew Wolfe, 24, near the White House, “should have never been allowed to come here” despite serving in a CIA-backed elite Afghan commando “Zero Unit” and being vetted by the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, with a senior official saying “he was clean on all checks.”

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Source: FBI

Suspect admitted under Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program: Lakanwal was welcomed into the U.S. in 2021 under Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome” program after serving in Afghanistan, settling in Bellingham, Washington with his wife and five children in a $2,000-per-month apartment and reportedly working as an Amazon Flex contractor, with a childhood friend telling The New York Times that Lakanwal suffered mental problems from what he saw in Afghanistan, saying “when he saw blood, bodies, and the wounded, he could not tolerate it.”

Program faced scrutiny over flawed vetting process: Operation Allies Welcome, which admitted roughly 76,000 Afghans into the U.S., previously faced criticism over alarming vetting flaws highlighted in two DHS Inspector General reports, with one 2022 report finding that DHS officers “did not always have critical data to properly screen, vet, or inspect the evacuees,” prompting Trump to halt all Afghan refugee resettlement and indefinitely stop “processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals.”

Trump orders sweeping immigration reviews and additional troops: Following the attack, Trump directed a comprehensive review of green card holders from 19 countries of concern and ordered an additional 500 National Guard troops to defend DC on top of the existing 2,100+ troops, while prosecutors will pursue the death penalty against Lakanwal according to Trump administration officials, with U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro saying “this is what happens in this country when people are allowed in who are not properly vetted.”

