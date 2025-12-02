President Donald Trump called Somali migrants to Minnesota “garbage” who rely too heavily on welfare during his ninth Cabinet meeting of 2025, characterizing Rep. Ilhan Omar as their political figurehead, as a New York Times report claimed ICE is preparing an “intensive immigration enforcement operation” targeting the Twin Cities—though DHS officials said the agency never prosecutes based on race, only immigration status.

President criticizes Walz over fraud schemes: Trump lambasted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as “grossly incompetent” over a burgeoning scandal involving what the Times described as “several fraud schemes proliferated in parts of Minnesota’s Somali community,” where multiple individuals allegedly created companies that billed the state for millions in fraudulent payments, with Walz defending that “criminals find the loopholes” in programs designed to help people.

Omar fires back at Trump: Trump revisited allegations that Omar “married her brother” to obtain U.S. citizenship—claims she has called “absurd and offensive”—and said “when they come from hell, and they complain and do nothing but bitch — we don’t want them in our country,” prompting Omar to respond that the president’s “obsession with me is creepy” and that “I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”

Hawley revives bill demanding stricter vetting for Afghan evacuees after DC shooting

Senator Josh Hawley is bringing back legislation requiring enhanced screening procedures for Afghan evacuees admitted to the United States during the chaotic 2021 military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Comprehensive vetting requirements: The Afghanistan Vetting and Accountability Act would mandate the Department of Homeland Security verify biometric and personal data for all Afghan evacuees, conduct face-to-face screening interviews, suspend federal assistance to those who haven’t completed vetting, and deliver quarterly congressional progress reports on the process.

Deadly catalyst for action: The renewed push follows last week’s shooting of two National Guard members in Washington by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national admitted under Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program, which left Sarah Beckstrom dead and Andrew Wolfe fighting for his life.

Pattern of security concerns: Another Afghan evacuee from the same resettlement initiative, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, was arrested the same week after posting TikTok footage suggesting he was constructing an explosive device targeting the Fort Worth region, reinforcing critics’ arguments that thousands entered without adequate security checks.

Hawley accused Biden of endangering Americans by allowing massive numbers of refugees into the country without proper screening, stating his legislation will formalize Trump’s approach to protecting citizens from potential threats.

NYU student assaulted by stranger on way to class: “Reflect on who you’re voting for!”

An NYU student was violently assaulted while walking to her morning class in Lower Manhattan, with surveillance footage capturing the disturbing incident that has left the young woman shaken.

Unprovoked assault details: Amelia Lewis was walking down Broadway listening to music around 9:30 a.m. Monday when an assailant struck her from behind, grabbed her by the hair, and threw her to the ground before fleeing down Waverly while shocked bystanders rushed to help, with video showing the attacker stalking her before the sudden violence.

Suspect in custody: Authorities have a person of interest facing forcible touching charges along with other offenses, described by Lewis as a tall man with brunette hair and beard wearing grey sweatpants, a large black fur jacket, and a blue towel around his neck.

Student demands action: Lewis posted tearful TikTok and X videos expressing outrage that such incidents can occur in the city, declaring she shouldn’t fear walking to her 9:30 a.m. class and urging voters to reconsider their support for current leadership, stating “New York needs help and we’re just not getting the help we need.”

Noem blasts Biden for using DHS to “invade the country with terrorists”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem unleashed fierce criticism of former President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, accusing him of deliberately opening America’s borders to dangerous individuals and vowing aggressive deportation operations.

Scathing Biden indictment: Noem charged that Biden weaponized the Department of Homeland Security to facilitate an invasion by opening borders, transporting arrivals on airplanes, and inviting anyone who reached U.S. shores into the country, declaring “it’s our job to get ‘em out” while promising to “send more home for the holidays” so deportees can reunite with families in their home nations.

Cabinet coordination efforts: The DHS chief credited Secretary of State Marco Rubio with negotiating travel documents and third-country arrangements for deportees, Attorney General Pam Bondi with defending enforcement operations against legal challenges from liberal states, and War Secretary Pete Hegseth with destroying narcoterrorist vessels in the Caribbean, while announcing the hiring of 10,000 new ICE officers since Trump took office.

Minnesota fraud investigation: Noem targeted Governor Tim Walz as either “an idiot or he did it on purpose—and I think he’s both,” alleging Minnesota programs illegally brought in immigrants who fraudulently claimed relationships, submitted fake visa applications, and extracted “hundreds of billions of dollars from taxpayers,” with DHS now working to remove those individuals and recover the funds.

Walz responded to The New York Times that state programs are designed to help people, with criminals exploiting loopholes in the system.

White House claps back at Sabrina Carpenter over ICE video

The White House issued a sharp rebuke to singer Sabrina Carpenter following her condemnation of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement video that featured her song without authorization.

Singer’s objection: Carpenter denounced the ICE deportation footage set to her track “Juno” as reprehensible, insisting her work never be connected to what she termed an inhumane policy agenda.

Pointed administration comeback: White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded with a play on Carpenter’s album title, refusing to apologize for removing violent criminals from the country and questioning whether those defending such individuals were foolish or simply slow to understand the issue.

Split public opinion: Supporters championed Carpenter as part of a bold new generation of artists willing to take public stands on controversial matters, while detractors argued the government’s duty is protecting American citizens first and pointed to past disputes over her provocative content as contradictory to her moral stance.

The contentious exchange centered on footage showing enforcement operations accompanied by Carpenter’s music and a caption twisting her song lyrics into a deportation message.