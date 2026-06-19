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The U.S. military recently carried out a kinetic strike on the leader of Tren de Aragua in another move that puts the rest of Latin America on notice, particularly on Mexico.

Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, known as Niño Guerrero, has been credited with growing Tren de Aragua from a local gang in one Venezuelan state to an international threat by taking advantage of the mass exodus of Venezuelans during the 2010s and 2020s.

TdA was primarily limited to South America, but the Biden-Harris administration’s open border policies allowed many members to freely enter the United States and establish cells across the country. Guerrero Flores had been incarcerated in a prison TdA controlled, but was able to evade capture when Venezuelan security forces conducted an operation to regain control of the facility. Guerrero Flores’ run from authorities ended with the U.S. strike.

Even a year ago, such a move seemed unlikely, but at the same time it is not surprising given that President Donald Trump had repeatedly warned the U.S. was done being passive on foreign gangs operating freely. That includes operating with impunity in other countries. Taking out TdA’s leader in a bold and public way accomplishes Trump’s promise.

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This brings us back to the Mexico question. Trump likewise said many times he wants to help the Mexican government fight the cartels, not just by sharing intelligence, but with Star Spangled American firepower.

Just this week, Trump reiterated how powerful he thinks the Mexican cartels are.

“Mexico has lost control of their country. The cartels run Mexico and it’s sad. And the president is a very good woman, but she is a very scared woman,” Trump said, referring to President Claudia Sheinbaum.

For her part, Sheinbaum has repeatedly refused Trump’s offer to let the U.S. military operate on Mexican soil, citing independence. She has taken a historic step in transferring dozens of cartel leaders from Mexican custody over to the United States. While the Trump administration has praised Sheinbaum for the move, many of them have been in prison for a long time and are not involved in the current conflict ravaging Mexico and the United States.

Sheinbaum has so far refused to extradite the governor of Sinaloa and other current Mexican politicians who have been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice for colluding with the cartels. She maintains she does not tolerate corruption and will turn over people if there is enough evidence. It just so happens she believes there is not enough evidence.

This lane Sheinbaum has chosen will only go so far since it appears there is heavy cooperation from cartel leaders in U.S. custody and more evidence could be on the way. She will either agree to turn in members of her own party over to the U.S. or she will take the chance the U.S. will not conduct an operation of their own to arrest them.

After the Nicholas Maduro operation in Venezuela and the kinetic strike on Guerrero Flores, that is a risky move if she decides to stand by her party members.