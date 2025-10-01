President Donald Trump met with survivors of childhood cancer in the Oval Office before signing an executive order directing the MAHA Commission to employ artificial intelligence for diagnosing, treating, and finding cures for childhood cancers.

“Wow, that was so beautiful… Where did you learn how to speak like that?”

Watch the unbelievable MAGA moment here:

Click To Watch Video

What will the initiative accomplish?

$50 million funding boost : The order adds $50 million to the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative and issues a call for research proposals on AI applications in childhood cancer, with researchers able to use existing databases of molecular and genetic information to predict treatment responses and minimize side effects.

Budget contradiction raises questions : Despite the initiative, the Trump administration’s budget request proposes cutting National Cancer Institute funding from $7.2 billion to $4.5 billion for fiscal year 2026, though the White House pushed back on characterizations of cutting cancer research funding and said the budget is “still being worked out.”

Improving survival rates: Pediatric cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease after infancy in children, but five-year survival rates have improved significantly—rising from 58-68% in the 1970s to more than 83% currently for children ages 0-19, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Government enters partial shutdown, Trump warns of “irreversible” consequences

The federal government officially entered a partial shutdown after midnight on Wednesday when Congress failed to pass a continuing resolution (CR) before the October 1st deadline, with Democrats blocking the Republican bill that would have extended funding until November 21st.

Democratic healthcare demands vs. Republican refusal : Democrats insisted on including extensions of COVID-era Obamacare subsidies set to expire in December 2025, while Republicans accused them of holding the government “hostage for over $1 trillion in new spending” and said they were willing to discuss healthcare funding later but not as part of the CR.

Mass federal worker impact : Approximately 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed daily at a cost of roughly $400 million in compensation, with active-duty service members also going without pay, while OMB Director Russ Vought’s guidance warned of potential permanent job cuts beyond typical furloughs.

Trump’s warning and political standoff: President Trump stated Republicans could “do things during the shutdown that are irreversible” including “cutting vast numbers of people out” and programs Democrats support, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of “using Americans as political pawns,” with both sides blaming each other as the standoff continues.

Black conservative gives perfect response to rude Democrat caller who asks “Are you a DEI hire?”

Black Heritage Foundation research fellow Delano Squires responded perfectly to a rude CSPAN caller who asked if he considered himself a “DEI hire.”

“Let me answer the second question first, right, in terms of being a DEI hire. There’s no part of me that believes that. I have the respect of my colleagues,” Squires answered. “My work stands for itself. As I said, I’ve been writing about these issues and thinking about these issues since I was 15, but even in an official capacity for over a decade.”

Hypocrisy highlighted : Squires pointed out the contradiction of people who support DEI programs using “DEI” as an insult against black conservatives they disagree with, calling this practice “quite interesting” and turning the criticism back on his questioner.

Polling shows skepticism about DEI : An AP-NORC poll from July found that black and Hispanic respondents are more likely than white people to believe DEI programs increase discrimination against minorities, with roughly four in 10 black respondents saying DEI increases discrimination against black people.

Limited perceived benefits: The survey of 1,437 adults showed less than half of Americans believe DEI programs have benefits for “the people it’s intended to help,” indicating widespread skepticism about the effectiveness of diversity initiatives across racial groups.

Republican senator to introduce bill removing “gender neutral” passports once and for all

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) is introducing the “Passport Sanity Act” to mandate that the State Department can only issue passports marked male or female, eliminating the option for gender-neutral “X” designations.

Codifying Trump’s executive action : The bill would permanently enshrine President Trump’s January executive order requiring travel documents be issued based on biological sex, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio having already frozen all passport applications with “X” gender markers.

Legal challenge ongoing : Trump’s directive has been blocked by a federal judge, prompting the administration to appeal to the Supreme Court, with Solicitor General John Sauer arguing “The Constitution does not prohibit the government from defining sex in terms of an individual’s biological classification.”

Reversal of Biden policy: The legislation would reverse the Biden administration’s March 2021 policy allowing “X” passports for those who rejected their biological sex, part of the Trump administration’s broader rollback of transgender-related policies including removing ideological language from federal documents and targeting taxpayer-funded hospitals performing transgender procedures on minors.

