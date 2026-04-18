President Donald Trump took on a swarm of reporters asking a bombardment of questions about the status of a peace deal with Iran and Pope’s Leo’s criticism of Trump’s military operations.

“Did you just hear that? They’re gonna execute a woman! Tell that to the Pope!” Trump fired back at one reporter, referring to Iran’s scheduled execution of a female protester.

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Disclaimer

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com . This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Iran fires on tanker near Oman after re-closing Strait of Hormuz, escalating US standoff

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps fired on at least one ship about 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman on Saturday after Tehran again closed the Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly a fifth of global oil supplies typically pass—opening fire unprovoked on a tanker while both vessel and crew remained safe. Audio recordings indicate two Indian vessels were forced back, including an Indian-flagged VLCC supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil, while Iran’s joint military command said “control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state … under strict management and control of the armed forces.”

Mixed signals from Iran : Saturday’s attack comes amid confusion over the narrow waterway’s status, with Iran claiming it reopened the strait Friday while simultaneously warning it would shut it again in response to the US-led naval blockade. Iranian parliament official Ebrahim Azizi said the strait was “returning to the status quo” of ships requiring Iranian naval authorization and toll payment before transiting, while the IRGC warned it would continue blocking transit as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.

US holds firm on blockade: US Central Command shared images of patrolling helicopters and vessels “providing a visible presence in support of freedom of navigation” and said it has sent 21 ships back to Iran since the blockade began Monday. Pakistani mediators are working to arrange a second round of US-Iran talks, but arrangements remain in flux and neither side has formally committed.

Boston denies funding “wellness vouchers” for LGBTQ migrants after backlash over $500 perks program

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office denied reports that city funds supported a program offering LGBTQ migrants up to $500 in “wellness” perks including yoga, gym memberships, creative arts, nature-based wellness and hair styling through advocacy group OUTnewcomers’ “Belonging Matters” program. A city spokesperson said “No funds have been distributed or directed for these purposes” and the organization’s $7,500 grant through the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement “may not be used for the voucher program referenced.”

Conflicting claims create confusion : OUTnewcomers’ registration form promised applicants $250 to $500 in “wellness allowances” evaluated case-by-case, but the organization later described the program as offering “small vouchers of $50 or less” for “haircuts, acupuncture, or massage”—creating a discrepancy between how the initiative was initially presented and later characterized. The mayor’s office declined to answer what the $7,500 fund had originally been approved for.

What’s next: OUTnewcomers announced Thursday it temporarily suspended the program due to “security threats” amid online backlash calling it wasteful taxpayer spending. Founded by Sal Khan, a queer Pakistani journalist, the group only launched its website in April and does not list a required 990 nonprofit disclosure form showing organizational structure, leadership and revenue.

Gavin Newsom fundraises off Swalwell vacancy hours after rape allegations force resignation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a fundraising email shortly after former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) resigned Tuesday amid sexual misconduct allegations including rape accusations.

The email said: “With a very slim Republican majority in Congress, I was not going to give Mike Johnson even a single extra day before filling this seat” and asking for $35 donations through his Campaign for Democracy PAC. Despite the disturbing nature of the claims—which prompted Justice Department, Manhattan DA, and LA County Sheriff investigations—Newsom’s message did not address the allegations directly, instead focusing only on “the political stakes of the vacancy and the narrow Republican majority in the House.” Newsom scheduled the special election for August 18, claiming it’s “the earliest date allowed under state law.”