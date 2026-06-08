President Donald Trump terminated his “Meet the Press” appearance Sunday following heated exchange with moderator Kristen Welker, characterizing NBC News as biased before departing. The president grew visibly agitated after the host repeatedly questioned his unsupported allegations regarding the 2020 election’s legitimacy and California voting integrity.

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Welker presses Trump on anti-weaponization fund eligibility, 2020 election evidence : The NBC correspondent challenged Trump’s proposal for federal compensation fund potentially benefiting January 6 participants, contending he presented no substantiation for repeated 2020 election fraud claims. Trump responded by reasserting election rigging allegations without providing factual documentation, prompting Welker’s skeptical response.

Networks to resume discussions following on-air confrontation over journalistic standards: After the interview concluded, Welker and Trump subsequently communicated, with the president agreeing to participate in future segment covering similar topics, though scheduling remains undetermined. The NBC host acknowledged weather complications during recording potentially contributed to tensions.

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LA socialist candidate closes gap with Spencer Pratt in LA mayoral primary as vote counting extends weeks beyond Election Day

Far-left council member Nithya Raman surpassed Republican reality TV personality Spencer Pratt by roughly 3,000 votes in latest AP tabulation, though the outlet hasn’t officially called a second runoff participant. Incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass secured advancement to November, awaiting confirmation of her general election opponent as California’s protracted counting process continues beyond voting day.

GOP criticizes California’s extended ballot processing timelines affecting race transparency and finality: Republican National Committee attacked California’s ongoing count, noting ballots still being tabulated weeks after polls closed. State election rules permitting mail ballots postmarked by Election Day to arrive through subsequent week, combined with signature verification and late ballot processing, extend final results until early July deadline, frustrating Republicans including Pratt who challenged the election administration efficiency.

Former Speaker McCarthy attributes delayed counts to Newsom’s election law modifications: GOP leader blamed California governor’s election law revisions for transforming rapid result timelines into month-long processes, questioning whether policy changes intentionally affected vote tabulation speed and public election confidence.

Iran declares end to offensive operations after Trump demands mutual ceasefire from both sides

Iran’s military command announced it would suspend attacks against Israel following President Donald Trump’s social media calls for both nations to halt hostilities, though threatened more severe retaliation if Israel or allied forces committed additional strikes.

The announcement came after three waves of Iranian missiles targeted Israeli positions while Israeli forces struck Iranian military installations and petrochemical facilities, marking the most intense exchange since April ceasefire implementation with no reported casualties.