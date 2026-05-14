President Donald Trump clashed with a reporter on the White House lawn who challenged the budget for his ballroom project, shouting out to Trump “the price doubled!”

“I doubled the size of it you DUMB person! You are not a smart person!” Trump fired back.

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Trump invites Xi Jinping to The White House with a toast during successful visit to China

During President Donald Trump’s historic and apparently very successful visit to China Wednesday, he invited President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan to The White House while raising a toast to the strong relationship between the two nations.

"Thank you again, President Xi, for this beautiful welcome... It is my honor to extend an invitation to you and Madam Peng to visit us at the White House, September 24th, and we look forward to it,” Trump said.



"I now like to raise a glass and propose a toast to the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people. It's a very special relationship, and I want to thank you again. This has been an amazing period of time. Thank you, President Xi."

Body language expert says Trump displayed “power of a lion” during Xi summit, showed no intimidation

Florida-based body language expert Lillian Glass, who has served as expert witness in federal and state courts on behavioral analysis, told The NY Post that President Trump projected strength during his historic Beijing summit Wednesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, comparing his demeanor to “a peacock or a lion” showing power at the Great Hall of the People ceremony.

Glass described Trump’s posture as “very straight” and “like a military person,” saying “He was showing his gravitas, nothing contrived. He really felt it” while noting the president walked confidently up the venue’s massive steps, demonstrating physical stamina that “destroys any myths” about his health.

Expert observes “genuine affection” between leaders with mutual back-patting, synchronized walking: Glass noted both leaders exchanged back pats—which she characterized as both power moves and displays of warmth—walked in stride together suggesting they’re “like-minded” and “pretty much on the same page,” and maintained close proximity with frequent smiles.

Detransitioner Chloe Cole cancels University of Washington speech after alleged Antifa threats, vows to reschedule

Chloe Cole, who medically transitioned from female to male between ages 12-16 before detransitioning, postponed her Wednesday Turning Point USA speech at University of Washington after receiving threats from groups including Antifa, with some online commenters saying they hoped she would “get Kirked”—a reference to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Context: The event cancellation followed Sunday’s fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old transgender UW student in off-campus housing, with Cole telling Fox News Digital “I don’t want anybody to die” and calling it “egregious” that people blamed her rhetoric for violence she had nothing to do with.

Student groups urged protests calling Cole “transphobic right-wing grifter,” blamed her for transgender deaths: UW Divest News encouraged students to pressure the university to cancel the event, while Cole said numerous people messaged her claiming she would “deserve” any violence at the speech and that her “rhetoric...continues the deaths of transgender people.” Cole responded “I’ve seen more people connect me to this murder that I did not do than people calling for an investigation, to find the perpetrator, to find the monster who did this.”

TPUSA chapter president cites “overwhelming surge of violent threats” designed to link event with murder: University of Washington TPUSA chapter president Katelyn Seratt said they postponed due to threats “deliberately designed to falsely associate our peaceful event with the murder,” condemning the killing while affirming the chapter “is not leaving campus” and remains “fully committed to promoting free speech.”

Illegal immigrant sentenced to 121 months for distributing child p*rnography on Facebook Messenger

Adolfo Raul Vasquez-Santana, 32, a Mexican national living illegally in Southaven, Mississippi, received a 121-month prison sentence followed by five years supervised release for using Facebook Messenger to send and receive sexually explicit child abuse material, with the court ordering $14,000 in penalties.

Local police launched the investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, with Homeland Security Investigations pursuing federal charges after confirming Vasquez-Santana’s illegal immigration status.