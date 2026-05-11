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The Department of Justice has nearly upended Mexican politics in the aftermath of charging nine Mexican officials, including a powerful governor, with helping the Sinaloa Cartel traffic drugs into the United States.

In the time since the charges were revealed, Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and Culiacán Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil stepped down from their positions for a “temporary” leave of absence while still denying the accusations.

Due to the people being charged with corruption belonging to Morena, the ruling political party, it has put a lot of pressure on President Claudia Sheinbaum to do more than lip service in the fight against the country’s cartels. That pressure appears to not be going anyway soon and, if anything, will increase.

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In a recent interview with News Nation, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche hinted that more indictments could be coming.

“We have a very good relationship with the Mexican government, right now. They recognize the importance of their relationship with us and also that that relationship now depends on cooperation…combating drug trafficking,” Blanche said.

When directly asked if more indictments against sitting political figures in Mexico could be happening, Blanche replied, “Sure, yes. We’ve already indicted multiple government officials out of Mexico, a judge recently as well. That’s something that will continue.”

Blanche said their cases against corrupt Mexican officials have been aided by some of the cartel leaders who have been sent to the United States by Mexico and are now cooperating with investigators.

It is that newfound cooperation that is threatening the status quo in Mexico. Cartel leaders are not the only ones the U.S. is aggressively pursuing since the cartels’ power does not solely come from their violent acts and battles.

President Donald Trump recently reiterated his threat that if Mexico does not step up their efforts to get rid of the cartels once and for all, “we’ll do it” for them, referring to U.S. military action that goes beyond striking drug boats. Sheinbaum’s plan of running out the clock with Trump may backfire if it causes him to move up his ideal deadline.

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