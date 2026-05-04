Trump-deranged podcaster Brian Shapiro absolutely lost his composure when conservative Rachel Wilson called him out for being a complete phony live on the debate state.

“You don’t give a f*ck about women buddy, you are a sneaky f**ker!!” Wilson slammed the angry liberal.

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Ro Khanna SQUIRMS when Brian Kilmeade plays surprise video exposing sick alliance with Hasan Piker

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna tried to defend himself when Fox News host Brian Kilmeade confronted him for his new alliance with far-left streamer Hasan Piker.

“We have to understand the anger in this country!” Khanna said, defending the extremist sentiment projected by Piker and held by his massive and growing audience of young revolutionaries.

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Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in critical but stable condition, Trump calls him “True Warrior”

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani is in critical but stable condition at a hospital, according to a Sunday statement from political strategist Ted Goodman, who asked people to “join us in prayer for America’s Mayor.” President Trump called Giuliani “the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR” and wrote on Truth Social “What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL—AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!”

Eric Adams spokesperson issues bipartisan statement : Former NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ spokesman Todd Shapiro said “this moment rises above politics,” praising Giuliani as “a man who devoted his life to public service” from his years as federal prosecutor to “leading New York City through its darkest day on 9/11.” Shapiro said “Whatever differences may exist, those contributions deserve respect. We are keeping him and his family in our thoughts.”

Hospitalization comes 8 months after serious car crash: Giuliani was seriously injured in a New Hampshire car crash last year after helping a domestic violence victim and calling 911, then being struck at high speed while traveling on I-93 in Manchester. He was diagnosed with “a fractured thoracic vertebrae,” multiple lacerations, contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

Iran claims missile strike on US warship in Strait of Hormuz after Trump announces plan to force open waterway

Iran claimed it has struck an unidentified American naval vessel, Monday, with two missiles near the port of Jask on the first day of a US bid to force open the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, according to the semiofficial Fars News Agency, which has close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Trump warned Iran blockade efforts would be “dealt with forcefully” : President Trump announced on Truth Social Sunday the US would “guide” ships out of the strait, warning Iranian efforts to block them “will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.” Iran warned ships must coordinate with them first before passing through, with Major General Pilot Ali Abdollahi telling state broadcaster IRIB “any foreign military force—especially the aggressive US military—that intends to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted.”

US sets up “enhanced security area”: The US-led Joint Maritime Information Center advised ships Monday to cross the strait via Oman’s territorial waters, saying it had established an “enhanced security area.” The American military has said the initiative might involve guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft and 15,000 service members but hasn’t specified what kind of assistance or escorts it would provide ships.

Daily Wire confirms layoffs concentrated at Nashville headquarters, focuses resources on “new entertainment projects”

Ben Shapiro’s media company confirmed layoffs Friday spanning “a number of teams” largely concentrated at its Nashville production office, saying in a statement “As the company has invested in new formats, locations, and production models, our footprint there has evolved.” The Daily Wire added it will “continue to invest in our editorial team and investigative journalism” and has “added production staff in D.C., the Northeast, and Florida” over the last year, plus “established a DC bureau with a seat in the White House briefing room.”

Former host Candace Owens claims “over 50%” affected—Editor refutes: Candace Owens, who left the company in 2024, posted on X “Hearing that the Daily Wire laid off over 50% of their staff today,” adding “there are a lot of good people that work there with families to feed who could use a prayer.” However, Editor-in-Chief Brent Scher refuted the claim Friday evening, writing “Yes, the company had layoffs today. It’s always really tough. No, it was nowhere near 50% of the company. That’s insane, and also insane to post without verifying.”