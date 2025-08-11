President Donald Trump announced a dramatic escalation in law enforcement on Monday, deploying the National Guard to patrol Washington DC streets and placing the city's police department under federal control to address the crime crisis in the nation’s capital.

"We're going to clean it up real quick," Trump declared at a White House briefing, citing the city's high crime rate and referencing an August 3 attack on a former Department of Government Efficiency staffer during an attempted carjacking by 10 teenagers. The president established a "public safety emergency" with a zero-tolerance approach, stating "You spit, and we hit" regarding police response to lawbreakers.

Trump has unique authority over DC's National Guard, unlike other units controlled by state governors. Under the 1973 District of Columbia Home Rule Act, he can utilize the Metropolitan Police Department for federal purposes for 30 days. If needed, regular military personnel could join the National Guard and local police in enforcement efforts.

The comprehensive plan includes removing homeless encampments from all public spaces, parks, and underpasses, with the US Park Police handling graffiti removal under Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's direction. Trump vowed to eliminate what he called "slums" and address "caravans of mass youth rampage through city streets."

Despite DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's claims that crime rates are declining and her implementation of 7 p.m. curfews for teens in certain areas, Trump dismissed the statistics as "phony" and promised Attorney General Pam Bondi would investigate the city's crime reporting.

Protests erupted in DC following the announcement, with Democrat organizers filling the streets and demanding that Trump call off his order.