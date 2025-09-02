President Trump posted on Truth Social demanding that drug companies publicly justify the success of their COVID-19 vaccines, stating he wants "a definitive answer" on the controversy and urging companies to release data "NOW" to the CDC and public.

Claims of Hidden Data: Trump asserted that Pfizer and other companies have shown him "extraordinary" results and "GREAT numbers" about their COVID vaccines but haven't shared this information publicly, questioning why they don't release these findings to resolve ongoing debates.

Trump wrote: "I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? They go off to the next 'hunt' and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!"

Operation Warp Speed Reflection: Trump expressed uncertainty about his own administration's Operation Warp Speed program, writing that he hopes it was as "BRILLIANT" as many claim, but wants to know "if not...why" it may have fallen short of expectations.

Political Responses: HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. thanked Trump for his "commitment to Gold Standard Science," while Senator Bernie Sanders urged Trump not to "backtrack" on vaccines, reminding him that he previously said Operation Warp Speed and COVID vaccines saved "tens of millions of lives."

Maduro responds to U.S. warships knocking on his front door

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the United States of seeking regime change through military threats, calling the U.S. naval buildup in the Caribbean "the biggest threat that has been seen on our continent in the last 100 years."

Trump's Military Deployment: President Trump authorized the naval deployment as part of his broader border policy to disrupt drug cartel activity in the region, with the Pentagon emphasizing it's part of a "whole-of-government effort" to eliminate cartel threats to U.S. security.

Bounty and Drug Trafficking Claims: The Trump administration has accused Maduro of engaging in drug trafficking and announced a $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction, while Venezuela maintains it won't bow to threats and is "super-prepared."

Pentagon's Justification: Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell stated that cartels have engaged in "historic violence and terror" that has destabilized regional economies and flooded the U.S. with deadly drugs, violent criminals, and gangs, requiring coordination with regional partners to address the threat.

Trump to award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he will award former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, calling him "the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City" and "an equally great American Patriot."

Trump Wrote: "As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Car Accident Context: The announcement came one day after Giuliani was seriously injured in a car crash in New Hampshire, where he had reportedly stopped to help a woman fleeing domestic violence before being struck from behind at high speed on the highway.

Serious Injuries: Giuliani was hospitalized with multiple injuries including a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg, though his spokesman said he is expected to be discharged within days.

Legal Team History: The article notes that Giuliani joined Trump's legal team in 2018, representing the president during the Robert Mueller inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, providing context for their professional relationship.

