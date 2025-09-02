PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danielle pentecost's avatar
Danielle pentecost
6h

Pfizer can’t be trusted, ask Dr McCullough, Dr Ardis, Dr Simone Gold. CDC won’t tell you the truth either. Who is going to be responsible for millions that died because of the evil vaccine that does nothing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Don kyser's avatar
Don kyser
6h

Then he needs to bring an investigation led by ppl who are aren’t part of the deep state & can’t be influenced. He’s not going to get “the truth” from anyone involved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture