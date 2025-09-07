President Donald Trump defended Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after his contentious Senate hearing, telling reporters "I like the fact that he's different" and praising Kennedy as "a very good person" with "little different ideas" that deserve consideration.

Senate Grilling: Kennedy faced intense criticism from Democratic senators during a Senate Finance Committee hearing, with Sen. Ron Wyden accusing him of putting children in "harm's way" and asking how many "preventable child deaths are an acceptable sacrifice" for Kennedy's health policies.

Kennedy's Defense: Kennedy countered criticism by pointing to rising chronic disease rates during senators' tenure, stating that infant mortality increased during the Biden administration and arguing that critics "never asked the question of why it's happening" regarding health problems.

Vice Presidential Backup: Vice President JD Vance strongly defended Kennedy on social media, calling senators who criticized him "full of s--- and everyone knows it" and accusing them of supporting "untested" hormonal therapies for children while attacking Kennedy's policies.

HHS Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Tucker Carlson during an interview that there are “perverse incentives” for doctors to push vaccines on American children.

Kennedy said that research shows "50 percent of revenues to most pediatricians come from vaccines." He has long argued that vaccines generate patient visits that can boost business. He also shared how this leads to "huge bonuses" from insurance companies for physicians who maintain high immunization rates among their patients.

Medical experts strongly dispute Kennedy's financial claims - Healthcare professionals and researchers say that Kennedy's statements are "misleading and dangerous," noting that actual data shows most doctors either break even or lose money on vaccines.

The doctors responding to his claim broke down in detail how their system works in a way that makes us think there is no way it could ever be corrupt. All I know is this, I've had to change doctors for myself and my children many times because the doctors we were seeing loved to push medication first, before any discussion about other options to try. So I'm glad that Kennedy is looking into this to confirm whether there is or is no corruption.

Connecticut Democrat calls for RFK Jr. to be FIRED for terminating CDC Director Monarez!

WASHINGTON — Democrat congresswoman Rosa DeLauro demanded the dismissal of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, for enacting what she is calling dangerous health policies.

CDC Leadership Changes : DeLauro accused Kennedy firing former CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez for her refusal to approve his anti-vaccine policies. Three other top CDC experts resigned after expressing disaproval with Kennedy’s policies.

Disease Resurgence Concerns: DeLauro claimed that Kennedy’s policies have already led to a resurgence of measles and resulted in deaths, despite the the fact that the measles outbreak began in late January 2025 in Texas, and Kennedy wasn't sworn in until February 2025.

For Rosa DeLauro to say that Kennedy has set us back decades of progress in public health - shows her eagerness to defame Kennedy. Kennedy has been very transparent in sharing his replacements for those he has fired and progress in our public health system will absolutely continue.

Rosa DeLauro’s statement was filled with accusations and no evidence. All it demonstrates is her hatred for Kennedy and how she is doing everything she can to get him fired. In a nut shell, there has not been enough time to see the effects from the policies Kennedy is trying to implemented or plans to implement.

RFK Jr. evokes his father to justify Trump's CDC overhaul during senate hearing

RFK Jr. cited his late father, former Attorney General Robert Kennedy, while defending his reforms to the CDC during congressional testimony last week.

RFK Jr. defended CDC reforms by citing his father's quote from 1963pertaining to economic issues and youth unemployment at a U.S. Conference of Mayors. His father said: "Progress is a nice word, but change is its motivator. And change has its enemies." RFK Jr. added, "That's why we need new blood at the CDC."

The quote he shared from his father was right on point, especially this part: “and change has its enemies.” Democrats seem to be more focused on resisting than on being a part of the changes toward Making America Healthy Again.

Our leaders in Washington have done nothing for decades to address the root causes of our illnesses in America. If Washington really cared about Americans' health, they would welcome Kennedy's leadership and give him time to implement change, instead of spending taxpayers' dollars organizing to sign a ridiculous letter for his resignation. Heck, he’s only been in office for about 6 months.