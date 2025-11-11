President Donald Trump used Tuesday’s Arlington National Cemetery observance to officially designate Veterans Day as a commemoration of America’s World War I victory, or “Victory Day,” marking the anniversary of Germany’s surrender.

Speaking after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Trump noted the absence of American victory celebrations while allied nations routinely honor their wartime achievements, the New York Post reported. The president explained he noticed European countries marking their military successes and questioned why the United States failed to do the same.

Trump indicated the new designation would encompass World War II victories as well, suggesting future administrations might add additional conflicts to the list of recognized triumphs, according to the Post.

During his Memorial Amphitheater address, Trump praised the sacrifices of uniformed service members across American history. “We love our veterans,” Trump said. “We say the words too often left unsaid, thank you for your service. Thank you very much. And we want to also say thank you for carrying America’s fate on your strong, very broad, proud shoulders.”

Vice President JD Vance, who served in the Marine Corps, urged attendees to express appreciation for veterans’ contributions, and spoke about wounded warriors he recently encountered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, including those suffering from severe injuries and psychological trauma.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins outlined departmental improvements achieved during Trump’s tenure, including reduced processing delays and enhanced healthcare accessibility, emphasizing the agency’s singular focus on serving those who wore the uniform, Fox News reported.

Arlington National Cemetery, situated on former Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s family property across the Potomac River from the capital, contains approximately 400,000 graves of American service members and their families.

Trump had previously floated similar victory designation concepts on social media earlier this year before Tuesday’s formal announcement.