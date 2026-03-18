President Trump put NATO allies on notice Tuesday after they refused his request for military assistance to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for international shipping, publicly lashing out at European allies including France and the UK.

When asked if he would remove the United States from NATO, Trump told reporters “it’s certainly something that we should think about” and emphasized “I don’t need Congress for that decision, as you probably know, I can make that decision myself.”

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The president expressed deep disappointment with the alliance, complaining that “we spend trillions of dollars on NATO” and citing it as “one of the reasons we have deficits,” while noting the US is the largest financial contributor at approximately $980 billion in 2025, accounting for 65% of NATO’s defense budget.

Trump had been seeking minesweepers and destroyers from European countries to keep the strait open for oil transport but received a resounding no.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, he wrote “the United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation” and noted “we will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.” Trump added, “because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer ‘need,’ or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID!” and proclaiming “by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!”

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A 35-year-old man arrives at the eye doctor with blurry vision, redness, and pain. Something is wrong. When doctors look deeper, they find the cause: a live worm moving behind his eye.

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Far-left influencer Kat Abughazaleh loses crowded Illinois House primary to replace retiring Rep. Jan Schakowsky

Far-left social media influencer and former Media Matters journalist Kat Abughazaleh, 26, lost her bid to replace retiring Rep. Jan Schakowsky in Illinois’ 9th Congressional District, losing to Daniel Biss, mayor of Evanston and former state lawmaker, in a 15-candidate primary. Abughazaleh’s campaign website touted “a new type of Democratic campaign,” warning “if you’re a right-wing billionaire or a member of the Democratic consultant class, this campaign isn’t for you.”

Why it matters: Abughazaleh notably said during a primary debate she did not support House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ continued leadership and was indicted on federal charges late last year related to an incident where agitators allegedly attacked an ICE vehicle outside a Chicago suburb holding facility. Biss was the only candidate backed by Schakowsky, while State Sen. Laura Fine, the most moderate frontrunner, was supported by AIPAC-linked groups and said she would back Jeffries.

The race: The 9th District includes part of Chicago and northern suburbs and is rated D+19 by Cook Political Report, making the primary winner all but assured to win November’s general election. Biss previously ran for Illinois governor but lost his primary to current Gov. JB Pritzker before becoming Evanston’s mayor.

White House sends new DHS counteroffer to Senate after 18-day standoff, promises body cameras and limits on enforcement at sensitive locations

The White House sent a DHS counteroffer to Sens. Katie Britt and Susan Collins on Tuesday after Democrats sent their own Monday night, promising to “expand the use of body-worn cameras,” “limit civil immigration enforcement activities at certain sensitive locations” with exceptions, increase detention oversight, and “enforce the use of visible officer identification” for non-undercover officers. A senior White House official said “this offer is reasonable, it is serious,” though Democrats are demanding major changes including ending agent masking and requiring judicial warrants.

Why it matters: The shutdown started mid-February over immigration enforcement tactics after Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota, including Alex Pretti’s shooting death, with impacts rippling nationwide—notably long TSA lines as agents call out or quit while working without pay, plus mounting national security concerns amid Operation Epic Fury in Iran. Democrats argue Republicans are blocking funding for TSA, FEMA, and Coast Guard without reopening DHS, with Sen. Patty Murray saying “Republicans are holding TSA agents’ paychecks hostage because they want to provide more money to ICE, without basic reforms.”

The divide: Sen. John Fetterman is the only Democrat against the shutdown, noting ICE and CBP funding was already secured in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” though he backs enforcement reforms. Britt’s office said Democrats have been uncooperative despite most Trump immigration priorities already funded.

ICE seeks to detain illegal immigrant accused of using video game currency to lure children after sanctuary state let him loose

DHS and ICE issued an arrest detainer for Mexican illegal immigrant Angel David Rubio Marin, who allegedly used “Robux,” the Roblox video game currency, to entice at least three children under 10 to send sexually explicit videos and images. He was previously arrested for two counts of public masturbation but was released in Virginia prior to the current charges, prompting Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis to say “This case is a perfect example of why we need state and local cooperation with ICE.”

Angel David Rubio Marin charged with soliciting sexual content from children and was previously charged with two counts of public masturbation.

Why it matters: The case highlights criticism of Virginia’s sanctuary-style policies under Democratic Governor Abigail Spanberger, who ended the 287(g) program and state cooperation with ICE in February through an executive directive shortly after her inauguration. The directive reversed former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s policy that allowed local law enforcement to carry out limited immigration enforcement responsibilities under ICE supervision, including ensuring criminal illegal migrants were not released back into communities.

What they’re saying: Bis called on “Virginia sanctuary politicians and Governor Spanberger to commit to not releasing this child predator back into Virginia neighborhoods,” adding “no one wants this pedophile loose on American streets.” Spanberger defended her directive by arguing that requiring state and local officers to take on federal immigration duties “diverts them from their primary responsibilities of enforcing Virginia law” and “can damage relationships between police and residents and create an atmosphere of fear and mistrust.” Roblox clarified that the platform’s filters make it impossible for users to share images or videos through in-game chat.

Belgium deploys military to protect Jewish sites after synagogue explosion in Liège

Belgium deployed military personnel Monday to protect Jewish sites across the country following a pre-dawn explosion at a Liège synagogue on March 9 that shattered windows on nearby buildings but caused no injuries. The Ministry of Defence, coordinating with federal police, will oversee security at synagogues, Jewish schools, and other Jewish community locations, with Defence Minister Theo Francken writing “the safety of every citizen must be guaranteed” and vowing “antisemitism and hatred against Jews will never be tolerated.”