The Trump administration has revoked visas for at least 50 Mexican officials and politicians as a part of their approach to crack down on cartels and their alleged political connections.

Among the known officials is Baja California Govenor Marina Del Pilar Avila, who denies any ties to organized crime.

The U.S. State Department states that visas may be revoked “at any time” for those who go against US interests, including foreign officials. “This is a necessary step”, a senior US official involved in the policy said. “We are no longer distinguishing between cartel operatives and the politicians who protect them. If you’re helping the cartels, directly or indirectly, you’re not welcome in the United States.”

Though visa revocations are rarely publicized, the administration has opted to be more aggressive with their approach due to an increase in cartel violence and the fentanyl crisis claiming thousands of American lives.

Officials say that the revoked visas affect individuals across the political spectrum in Mexico, including local figures, police commanders, and members of the Morena party.

The move is designed to pressure Mexico’s politicians from engaging in any collusions with the cartels.