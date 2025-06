CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Trump CRASHES JD Vance's town hall, what happens next is unbelievable

Mike Pence who??? The best decision that Trump made was to Pick JD Vance as his running mate.

Between Trump going to Macdonalds to work the drive thru, and Vance championing Waffle House breakfast items, these two are having a blast running for office.

Then to top it off Trump prank call…