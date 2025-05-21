President Trump surprised South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a damning video during their visit, Wednesday, in front of the press that seemed to confirm claims that white Afrikaner farmers are being killed and stripped of their property rights in their homeland.

The South African leader was not expecting this…

The video montage showed black nationalists in South Africa chanting violent threats towards “the Boer” who are the white, Dutch-descended population who have lived in the country for hundreds of years. Trump also pointed to an image of many white crosses along the side of a road which he said were “graves” of murdered white farmers.

"Now this is very bad. These are burial sites right here. Burial sites,… over a thousand,… of White farmers. And those cars are lined up to pay love on a Sunday morning. Each one of those white things you see is a cross. And there is approximately a thousand of them," Trump explained. "They're all White farmers. The family of White farmers. And those cars aren't, driving, they are stopped there to pay respects to their family member who was killed. And it's a terrible sight. I've never seen anything like it. On both sides of the road, you have crosses. Those people are all killed."

Ramaphosa stayed calm but pushed back, saying he’d never seen the burial sites Trump described and asked for their location, noting that South Africa’s crime affects everyone, not just white farmers.

Trump highlighted that 50 white South Africans were recently granted refugee status in the U.S., with Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirming more are coming. Through the meeting, Trump insisted farmers are fleeing due to systemic violence.

The White House posted the full video showed in today’s meeting to X

“JUST SHOWN IN THE OVAL OFFICE: Proof of Persecution in South Africa,” The White House’s caption read.

“President Trump never disappoints. He’s on full savage mode,” Texas congressional candidate Valentina Gomez commented on Trump’s move.

Many media outlets including CNN have refuted the Trump administration’s claim that widespread persecution is occurring in the African nation. Some Democrats have insinuated that accepting the less than 60 white refugees from South Africa is proof of preferential treatment to refugees based on race.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called out Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine during a fiery hearing yesterday for only opposing the U.S. accepting the refugees “because they’re white.”

RFK Jr. shuts down woke Democrat Senator for gaslighting him in front of congress

Our people are now the sickest people in the world because YOU have not done your job!”

Secretary of Health RFK Jr. went off on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray for making false claims regarding cuts to educational programming in the Trump administration’s budget.

Murray, Senator for Washington State, attempted to blame RFK for the closing of a Head Start, a federally funded child development program, in her state of Washington that “left parents scrambling.”

RFK began answer her concerns, but Murray interrupted him, uninterested in his response.

"You know, you made an accusation of me and I'm going to answer it." RFK slammed.

With tensions rising, RFK went full throttle.

“You’ve presided here for I think 32 years. You presided over the destruction of the health of the American people. Our people are now the sickest people in the world because YOU have not done your job!”

“Seriously?” Murray asked dryly, as if RFK’s statement was completely ridiculous.

“What have you done about the epidemic of chronic disease?” RFK demanded, to which Murray had no response, so steered the conversation to another direction.

“Whose decision was it to fire scientists and terminate these NIH grants and the clinical trials?”

RFK, however, saw right through her line of questioning.

“Senator, I don’t trust your information with all due respect. You told me, what three days ago, four days ago? That we had cut a clinical trial in your state and what you said turned out to be completely untrue and you knew it was untrue.”

Murray tried to put RFK in a corner by pointing to what she claimed to be evidence of a patient who qualified for a specific clinical trial that faced administrative cuts, but RFK protected the patient’s privacy.

“We shouldn’t be talking about a patient’s private information anyway.” he said.

Watch the heated senate hearing showdown:

