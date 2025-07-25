President Donald Trump visited the Federal Reserve Wednesday, confronting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for spending over $3 billion tax dollars for lavish new renovations at the bank’s headquarters.

Click To Watch Video

“It went up a little bit, or a lot. So the $2.7 billion is now $3.1,” Trump asserted, speaking to press about the renovation costs with Powell right next to him shaking his head in protest.

“I’m not aware of that,” Powell told Trump. “I haven’t heard that from anyone at the Fed.”

Trump slowly reached into his pocket and pulled out a piece of paper with the building costs to support his claim. “It just came out…”

President Trump claimed there was "no tension" between him and Powell during their meeting, despite visible awkwardness on camera and Trump's recent public attacks on Powell over interest rates.

When reporters asked Trump if he would fire a project manager for cost overruns, he said "I'd fire him," but when pressed about firing Powell specifically, Trump backed away saying "I don't want to be personal. I just would like to see it get finished."

Senator Tim Scott supported Trump's claims about the higher costs, saying they had previously questioned Powell in banking committee hearings about overruns where "he said we were wrong. And it turns out we were right" after Trump's team investigated the details. Click To Watch Video

Together with Mode Mobile

The hidden fuel behind AI? Your phone.

Billions of data points — from your clicks, swipes, scrolls, and searches — are feeding the next wave of AI innovation.

Big Tech is harvesting it. Mode Mobile is giving it back to you.

They are creating a user-powered data economy that shares the upside, and +50M users have already generated +$325M in earnings.

This isn't a theory… Mode’s 32,481% revenue growth from 2019-2022 landed them the #1 spot on Deloitte’s 2023 list of fastest growing companies in software, and they’ve secured the Nasdaq ticker $MODE ahead of a potential IPO.

AI breakthroughs are everywhere, but these models need your data to survive. Invest in the company that allows you to share in the profits from yours.

Invest in Mode at 0.30/share and join 50,000+ investors.

Learn More

Hillary Clinton approached Biden chief of staff with serious concerns before 2024 dropout: Report

Former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain told House investigators that Hillary Clinton and national security adviser Jake Sullivan both approached him with concerns about Biden's political viability "by 2024," months before Biden dropped his re-election bid in July of that year, according to sources familiar with his five-hour voluntary interview.

Klain acknowledged Biden was "less energetic and more forgetful" over time and "often confused names and proper nouns," though he defended the ex-president's "acuity to govern" and believed Biden was mentally sharp enough to serve, sources said.

Sullivan's representative denied the account , stating "Jake did not have a conversation with Ron about Joe Biden running for president before the debate" and claiming the sources were wrong about what Klain told investigators.

The testimony represents a significant early indictment from top Democrats about Biden's fitness, coming long before public concerns emerged within the party, as House Oversight Chairman James Comer continues probing whether Biden aides concealed signs of the president's mental decline.

Donald Trump Jr SLAMS “The View” after hiatus announcement

Donald Trump Jr. called "The View's" announced hiatus "a major win for humanity and common sense" after co-host Joy Behar revealed Thursday that the show will take a break following one more episode, amid reports that Disney executives have pressured hosts to reduce their political commentary.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic reportedly met with the hosts this year asking them to tone down Trump-bashing and shift away from politics toward celebrity guests and topics that generated higher ratings, feeling the show had strayed from its original format.

Co-host Ana Navarro reportedly pushed back against the executives' suggestions, arguing that their audience tunes in specifically for political perspectives and questioning whether it would "look kind of bad" to suddenly stop talking politics, highlighting internal tensions over the show's direction.

Disclaimer:

This offer is only open to accredited investors.

*Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

*The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of June, Rainmaker has received $303,729.39. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html