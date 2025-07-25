Trump CONFRONTS Jerome Powell in front of the cameras for wasting $3 billion tax dollars
Trump pulled out receipts, Powell wasn't ready...
President Donald Trump visited the Federal Reserve Wednesday, confronting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for spending over $3 billion tax dollars for lavish new renovations at the bank’s headquarters.
“It went up a little bit, or a lot. So the $2.7 billion is now $3.1,” Trump asserted, speaking to press about the renovation costs with Powell right next to him shaking his head in protest.
“I’m not aware of that,” Powell told Trump. “I haven’t heard that from anyone at the Fed.”
Trump slowly reached into his pocket and pulled out a piece of paper with the building costs to support his claim. “It just came out…”
President Trump claimed there was "no tension" between him and Powell during their meeting, despite visible awkwardness on camera and Trump's recent public attacks on Powell over interest rates.
When reporters asked Trump if he would fire a project manager for cost overruns, he said "I'd fire him," but when pressed about firing Powell specifically, Trump backed away saying "I don't want to be personal. I just would like to see it get finished."
Senator Tim Scott supported Trump's claims about the higher costs, saying they had previously questioned Powell in banking committee hearings about overruns where "he said we were wrong. And it turns out we were right" after Trump's team investigated the details.
Hillary Clinton approached Biden chief of staff with serious concerns before 2024 dropout: Report
Former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain told House investigators that Hillary Clinton and national security adviser Jake Sullivan both approached him with concerns about Biden's political viability "by 2024," months before Biden dropped his re-election bid in July of that year, according to sources familiar with his five-hour voluntary interview.
Klain acknowledged Biden was "less energetic and more forgetful" over time and "often confused names and proper nouns," though he defended the ex-president's "acuity to govern" and believed Biden was mentally sharp enough to serve, sources said.
Sullivan's representative denied the account, stating "Jake did not have a conversation with Ron about Joe Biden running for president before the debate" and claiming the sources were wrong about what Klain told investigators.
The testimony represents a significant early indictment from top Democrats about Biden's fitness, coming long before public concerns emerged within the party, as House Oversight Chairman James Comer continues probing whether Biden aides concealed signs of the president's mental decline.
Donald Trump Jr SLAMS “The View” after hiatus announcement
Donald Trump Jr. called "The View's" announced hiatus "a major win for humanity and common sense" after co-host Joy Behar revealed Thursday that the show will take a break following one more episode, amid reports that Disney executives have pressured hosts to reduce their political commentary.
Disney CEO Bob Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic reportedly met with the hosts this year asking them to tone down Trump-bashing and shift away from politics toward celebrity guests and topics that generated higher ratings, feeling the show had strayed from its original format.
Co-host Ana Navarro reportedly pushed back against the executives' suggestions, arguing that their audience tunes in specifically for political perspectives and questioning whether it would "look kind of bad" to suddenly stop talking politics, highlighting internal tensions over the show's direction.
Meanwhile us “peon” peasants are counting our nickel dime and quarters we have scraping together for bills to do that thing which we call “living” because of wasteful spending. People CANT sell their homes in neighborhoods due to high-interest rates funding their utopian centers. But they sure are keen on how to work hand-in-hand w/new greedy developers selling brand new homes @ buy-down interest rate schemes at 2.5 or lower. Gheez, what a waste, they surely know how to build on sinking sand and not SOLID ground. They simply just move along and “next” like nothing’s happened w/o regard or thought of harm caused and detriment to the economy off people’s backs. WASTEFUL. I wonder what our Holy, Living God thinks.
At some point you have to start writing the full story, the only reason it went up but a lot I must add was because trump, included a building that was built 5 years ago. I encourage anyone worth their salt to watch the full interview