A. Sullivan
A. Sullivan
3h

Meanwhile us “peon” peasants are counting our nickel dime and quarters we have scraping together for bills to do that thing which we call “living” because of wasteful spending. People CANT sell their homes in neighborhoods due to high-interest rates funding their utopian centers. But they sure are keen on how to work hand-in-hand w/new greedy developers selling brand new homes @ buy-down interest rate schemes at 2.5 or lower. Gheez, what a waste, they surely know how to build on sinking sand and not SOLID ground. They simply just move along and “next” like nothing’s happened w/o regard or thought of harm caused and detriment to the economy off people’s backs. WASTEFUL. I wonder what our Holy, Living God thinks.

Sagwadhi Malongete
3h

At some point you have to start writing the full story, the only reason it went up but a lot I must add was because trump, included a building that was built 5 years ago. I encourage anyone worth their salt to watch the full interview

