President Donald Trump pledged Monday to champion congressional action banning states from implementing cashless bail policies.

Speaking at a White House briefing where he simultaneously revealed plans for federal oversight of his DC law enforcement takeover, Trump condemned jurisdictions operating without monetary bond requirements as "disasters."

“Somebody murders somebody and they’re out on no cash bail before the day is out,” Trump said.

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik quickly responded by promising to author the corresponding House measure, declaring her intention to "terminate Kathy Hochul and New York's catastrophic pretrial reforms permanently."

The presidential initiative directly challenges state-level criminal justice modifications, particularly targeting New York's 2019 overhaul that removed financial detention requirements for numerous offenses including property crimes and misdemeanor assaults.

Those statutory changes permitted defendants facing various charges to secure release without cash bail, spawning multiple controversial incidents involving suspects allegedly reoffending before court appearances. Albany lawmakers subsequently adjusted portions of the framework, granting judges expanded discretionary powers over defendant custody.

Trump dismissed these modifications as inadequate while projecting confidence about congressional passage despite Republicans holding only narrow House and Senate advantages.

"Democrats remain fundamentally soft on criminal matters," the president stated, predicting bipartisan support would emerge as lawmakers personally experience crime's impact.

District Attorney Jeanine Pirro endorsed the federal approach while highlighting local judicial shortcomings. She referenced a recent prosecution where a teenager convicted of firing shots at a transit passenger received community supervision rather than incarceration.

Reform proponents historically contend that financial release conditions disproportionately burden poorer defendants unable to secure bonds, while enforcement advocates maintain such systems encourage court compliance and community protection.

