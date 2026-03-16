President Donald Trump tore apart a reporter on Air Force One, calling him a liar directly to his face for allegedly false reporting on the Iranian people’s support for the current regime.

“That whole rally was fake! It was AI generate!” Trump sounded off at the reporter. “You wrote about it. You knew it was fake!”

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Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles battles breast cancer

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, 68, revealed an early-stage breast cancer diagnosis last week, vowing to continue full-time duties under treatment as President Trump praised her strength and excellent prognosis in a heartfelt announcement.

Ongoing White House Presence : Wiles will remain virtually full-time at the White House during treatment, a setup Trump says makes him very happy given her critical role and unwavering commitment to the job she excels at.

Early Detection Advantage : Doctors caught the cancer early, providing Wiles with an outstanding medical team and a strong prognosis that has her encouraged and determined to keep serving while joining the ranks of resilient women facing similar challenges.

Trump’s Personal Endorsement : The president highlighted Wiles as one of his closest advisors, tough and deeply committed to Americans, predicting she will emerge better than ever with full support from him and Melania.

Proven Political Legacy : As Trump’s 2024 campaign manager, Wiles engineered his victory amid major obstacles and is hailed as his most effective chief of staff ever, known for delivering unfiltered advice and preventing internal chaos.

Iran’s new supreme leader survived airstrike that killed his father by stepping outside for walk, leaked audio reveals

Mojtaba Khamenei survived the Feb. 28 Israeli airstrike that killed his father, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, because he stepped outside the Tehran compound “to do something” in the garden minutes before the blast, according to leaked audio from a March 12 meeting. Iran’s protocol chief Mazaher Hosseini told leaders “God’s will was that Mojtaba had to go out to the yard to do something and then return,” with Israel’s Blue Sparrow ballistic missiles striking as soon as he left, killing Khamenei and dozens of senior officers and family members.

Why it matters: The leaked audio revealed gruesome details about the strike — Iran’s military chief Mohammad Shirazi was “blown to pieces” with only “a few kilos of flesh” found to identify him, while Khamenei’s son-in-law was found with “his head cut in half.” Mojtaba’s wife was “martyred instantly,” though Hosseini claimed Mojtaba only suffered “a minor injury to his leg,” contradicting rumors about his condition. At least three missiles were used in the strike, hitting Khamenei’s location, Mojtaba’s home on an upper floor, and his brother-in-law’s residence.

The mystery: The audio surfaced amid speculation over Mojtaba’s condition, with the new supreme leader nowhere to be seen since the war started. President Trump said Monday that “a lot of people are saying that he’s badly disfigured” and “lost his leg,” while “other people are saying he’s dead,” adding “we haven’t seen him at all.”

Trump slams UK for dodging Iran War effort

President Trump voiced sharp disappointment with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for refusing to deploy British ships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran, warning of consequences for NATO allies.

Strait Blockade Crisis : Iran’s blockade of the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of global oil flows, has driven soaring energy prices, recession fears, and urgent calls for international help to clear the passage.

Trump’s Direct Rebuke : In a tense call, Trump told Starmer the UK should join enthusiastically as America’s oldest ally, criticizing his need to consult aides and insisting the task involves minimal risk with few expected shots fired.

Alliance Pressure Tactics : Trump linked UK reluctance to broader NATO obligations, including past US support in Ukraine, threatening a very bad future for the alliance and vowing that non-cooperation will be remembered.

UK Firm Stance : Starmer rejected wider war involvement, emphasizing the UK is not ready to send warships and prefers avoiding escalation despite potential domestic impacts like fuel shortages and economic strain.

Judge shields key filings in Charlie Kirk assassin case

A Utah judge partially granted secrecy requests in the capital murder case against Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating conservative leader Charlie Kirk, ruling some defense filings stay hidden to protect fair trial rights amid intense publicity.

Capital Murder Charges : 22-year-old Tyler Robinson faces possible death penalty for allegedly shooting Charlie Kirk during a September 10 campus event at Utah Valley University, with the high-profile case drawing widespread attention.

Defense Secrecy Motions : Robinson’s team sought to seal multiple filings including a January 9 document with scientific exhibits, arguing public release could taint jurors, though the judge denied most for lacking strong justification.

Partial Camera Ban : The judge rejected fully excluding cameras from proceedings but allowed redactions for truly private details, giving defense until March 30 to revise motions while stressing most information already remains public.