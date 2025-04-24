PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Summers's avatar
Judy Summers
3h

it is beyond my understanding that all Americans would not love this man and what he’s doing for our country and the entire world really I’m so happy he’s taken care of our veterans!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Myrick's avatar
Michael Myrick
3h

...... How about those still classified Nikola Tesla documents with Trump's uncle's name all over them.... Not a deep state mic puppet....riiight

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture