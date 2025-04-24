President Donald Trump met with wounded veterans in the White House today and he couldn’t help but laugh when something unexpected occurred.

Trump noticed one of the soldiers had brought a picture of Joe Biden with him.

“Who’s in that picture?” Trump asked the soldier. Watch what happens next:

Watch Video

“Oh, it’s a picture of Joe Biden and it says ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on it,” he replied.

Trump and the whole room immediately burst into laughter, “Oh! I’m saying ‘what was that picture?’ That’s great,” Trump joked.

After meeting with the wounded American heroes and taking some questions from the press, the President gave the veterans some Presidential Challenge Coins made of gun metal to thank them for their service to our country.

“I think you’re gonna really like them, these are the best!” Trump told the soldiers, handing them out to each of them.

Watch the incredible MAGA moment here:

Watch Video

Jesse Watters HUMILIATES Jessica Tarlov for defending gang members in brutal Fox News takedown

Jesse Watters went off at Jessica Tarlov for still trying to defend the gang members and designated terrorists the Trump administration has deported to El Salvador during a live Fox News clash.

“Jessica keeps on saying there are all these mistakes! What are you a gang detective? Cut it out!” Watters mocked Tarlov.

Watch Video

”To say this administration never admits a mistake; you guys never admitted you opened the border for four years!” Watters continued.

Tarlov tried to protest but was no match for Watters when he’s on a roll.

Watters launched into a monologue calling out Democrats’ hypocrisy for “being into due process now” after pushing the Me Too movement, which encouraged #believeallwomen before any evidence for sexual assault accusations were brought to trial, as well as cancel culture and the Trump trials, all of which were arguably antithetical to the concept of due process.

“You can’t break into this country and ignore the process of coming here and then want a process to leave!" Watters added. “If you guys are going to be the defense attorneys for every criminal gang banger in America, after you’ve allowed the gangs to invade, and now say all of them need lawyers, it’s going to be an eternity Jessica to get these people out of here!”

Watch Video