President Donald Trump brutally mocked the idea of men playing in women’s sports to accommodate transgender ideology, nodding to the Saudi Crown Prince attending his speech and joking that he doesn’t have to deal with all of this in Saudi Arabia.

“You’re probably saying ‘what the hell is he talking about transitioning?!’”

Watch Trump’s unfiltered takedown of the woke mob right here:

CDC updates stance on vaccines and autism link

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its website wording to state that the claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is “not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism,” noting that “studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities,” while the previous page stated “Studies have shown that there is no link.”

HHS launches comprehensive autism investigation: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a “comprehensive assessment” of potential causes of autism, including investigations on “plausible biologic mechanisms and potential causal links,” with the header “Vaccines do not cause autism” remaining on the CDC page but now followed by an asterisk indicating it was kept due to a prior agreement rather than because evidence supports it.

Medical community remains divided on the issue: While Children’s Health Defense praised the CDC for “disavowing the bold, long-running lie that ‘vaccines do not cause autism,’” other medical organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics maintain that “studies have repeatedly found no credible link between life-saving childhood vaccines and autism,” as autism diagnoses have risen from about one in 150 children in 2000 to one in 31 children born in 2014.

Here is Dr. Epstein’s revenge plan against Jasmine Crockett after she falsely accused him of being pedo Jeffrey Epstein

Long Island neurosurgeon Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, who Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) suggested could be the notorious sex trafficker, told The NY Post he’s considering donating to Crockett’s campaign “and then let everybody know that she also took money from Jeffrey Epstein” as revenge for dragging his name through the mud after she implied his 2020 donations to Lee Zeldin were from the convicted pedophile.

Crockett falsely implied doctor was sex criminal: The Texas Democrat boasted on the House floor that she would “expose it all” after discovering “somebody named Jeffrey Epstein” donated to Zeldin’s campaign, strongly implying the Manhasset doctor’s April and August 2020 contributions were from the disgraced financier—despite the $1,000 donations being made months after the sex trafficker died in a Manhattan jail cell.

Doctor annoyed but unfazed by name confusion: Dr. Epstein said having the same name as the sex criminal was “never an issue” until Crockett’s comments, acknowledging people sometimes give him looks when he introduces himself, and while he finds it annoying when “people like you calling me to ask me these questions,” he maintains “it doesn’t bother me in the least” and compares it to having the name “Jeffrey Dahmer.”

Witness goes on EPIC rant after Dem clown Alex Padilla STORMS OUT mid-hearing

Somali welfare fraud in Minnesota funded Al-Shabaab terrorism

“Untold millions” of Minnesota taxpayer dollars from the state’s Department of Human Services flowed from Minnesota-based Somalis to the Islamic terrorist organization Al-Shabaab, an Al Qaeda affiliate responsible for killing Americans worldwide, according to City Journal citing law enforcement sources, with one unnamed counterterrorism source stating “the largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.”