President Donald Trump announced the launch of Freedom 250 to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026, with plans for the “first-ever Patriot Games”—a four-day athletic event featuring “one young man and one young woman from each state and territory” competing next fall, along with other festivities including a “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall (June 25-July 10), Independence Day celebrations, and a UFC event at the White House on June 14.

Announcement draws “Hunger Games” comparisons from critics: Trump’s video announcement included a promise that “there will be no men playing in women’s sports,” nodding to his administration’s efforts to prohibit transgender athletes from women’s sports, while the “Patriot Games” concept prompted social media comparisons to “The Hunger Games” fictional death matches, with Democratic governors JB Pritzker and Gavin Newsom posting memes and clips from the dystopian movie series.

Brown University shooting suspect identified as foreign national and former physics student

Authorities identified Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, 48, a Portuguese national who studied physics at Brown from fall 2000 to spring 2001 before withdrawing in 2003, as the suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting that killed two Brown students—Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov—and injured nine during a finals week review session, as well as the Monday murder of renowned MIT nuclear physics professor Nuno Loureiro at his Massachusetts home.

FBI Boston

Found dead from self-inflicted gunshot in New Hampshire storage unit: Federal agents found Neves-Valente dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday evening after breaching a storage locker in Salem, New Hampshire, with law enforcement in tactical gear having been outside the unit for hours, ending a days-long manhunt that involved canvassing neighborhoods for surveillance video showing a masked, stocky figure around 5 feet, 8 inches tall walking with an odd gait.

Connection to MIT victim through Portuguese university: Neves-Valente had been terminated from a monitor position at Instituto Superior Tecnico in Portugal in 2000—the same university attended by MIT victim Nuno Loureiro—with Brown President Christina Paxson noting the suspect “spent a great deal of time” in the Barus and Holley Building where the shooting occurred during his time as a Ph.D. student in physics, though his motive remains unclear.

Homeless hero cracks Brown/MIT shooting case wide open - Entitled to $50,000 reward

A homeless tipster known only as “John,” who had been living in the basement of Brown’s engineering building, is credited with cracking the Brown University and MIT shootings case after providing key information about suspect Claudio Neves Valente’s car—a grey Nissan with Florida plates—following an odd encounter, with Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha saying “He blew this case right open.”

John entitled to $50,000 reward for crucial tip: FBI Special Agent Ted Docks said John should be eligible for the staggering $50,000 reward after his Reddit post and subsequent interview with investigators proved crucial to identifying the 48-year-old suspect, with John noting he found it odd that Neves Valente approached his car with a key fob, backed away, and then circled the block, prompting John to follow him.

Strange “cat and mouse” encounter hours before shooting: John told investigators he had a bizarre interaction with Neves Valente in the bathroom of Brown’s engineering building just hours before the attack, noting the suspect’s clothing was “inappropriate and inadequate for the weather,” and later yelled “Your car is back there, why are you circling the block?” to which the suspect responded “I don’t know you from nobody” and repeatedly asked “Why are you harassing me?”

Illegal immigrant released by Fairfax County, allegedly killed man next day

Marvin Morales-Ortez, a 23-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador and suspected MS-13 member with at least seven criminal charges in Fairfax County, was released Tuesday after the George Soros-backed Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office dropped malicious wounding and firearm charges, then allegedly shot and killed a man in his Northern Virginia home Wednesday following a manhunt.

Trump administration blames “sanctuary politicians” with “blood on their hands”: A Homeland Security spokesperson slammed Fairfax County officials, stating “sanctuary politicians have blood on their hands” and “should have turned this serial criminal illegal alien over to ICE law enforcement—instead they chose to RELEASE him back into Virginia neighborhoods,” while the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office claimed charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence after the victim moved out of the country and refused to cooperate.

Sheriff’s office says ICE declined to seek judicial warrant: The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office, led by Stacey Kincaid (currently being considered by Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger for a top Virginia State Police position), said “ICE was aware of Morales Ortez’s incarceration and elected not to seek a judicial warrant to ensure he remained in custody,” though DHS countered that “to honor a detainer, officials do NOT need a judicial warrant.”

