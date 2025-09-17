President Donald Trump announced a specialized law enforcement initiative targeting criminal activity in Memphis, Tennessee Monday, marking another city receiving federal assistance in reducing crime.

“According to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Memphis in 2024 had the highest rate of violent crime per capita, including some of the highest per capita rates of murder, robbery, and aggravated assault, and property crimes such as burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft, in the country,” The White House said in an official statement, before naming the “Memphis Safe Task Force.

Trump revealed the plan during an Oval Office ceremony, emphasizing the administration's commitment to addressing violence across American cities.

The agenda to tackle Memphis crime echoes tactics used earlier this year in Washington D.C., incorporating various federal agencies like the National Guard, FBI, ATF, DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, and ICE.

Trump characterized Memphis as "troubled" during a recent Fox News interview, pledging to resolve the city's challenges using proven methods from the Washington operation.

In August, the president initially deployed 800 D.C. National Guard personnel in August to combat local crime, lowering reported carjackings more than 40% compared to the previous year, and violent crime 27%.

Tennessee's Republican Governor Bill Lee reportedly requested federal assistance for Memphis crime rates. However, during a CNN interview, Democrat Memphis Mayor Paul Young expressed dissatisfaction with the planned deployment.

National Guard units typically function as reserve components activated for state emergencies and federal missions. While individual states generally maintain authority over their Guard forces, the federal government directly controls the District of Columbia National Guard, providing Trump direct operational command in Washington.