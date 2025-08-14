President Donald Trump unveiled this year's Kennedy Center Honors recipients on Wednesday, selecting five entertainment icons while simultaneously criticizing what he called Hollywood's "woke" culture.

The prestigious awards will recognize action star Sylvester Stallone, legendary rock band Kiss, singer Gloria Gaynor, Broadway legend Michael Crawford, and country music superstar George Strait at a December ceremony.

Trump expressed personal connections to each honoree, sharing vivid memories of watching Stallone's breakthrough films. The president recalled being captivated by "Rambo" as a young moviegoer, describing the experience as "phenomenal." He praised Stallone's determination in creating "Rocky," noting how the actor-writer refused to accept other casting suggestions and ultimately starred in the film himself.

For Gloria Gaynor, Trump highlighted her iconic anthem "I Will Survive," deeming it "one of those few that get better every time." He promised Kiss would deliver something spectacular during the ceremony, while praising Crawford's legendary portrayal of the Phantom of Opera.

Trump also used the announcement to launch pointed criticism at modern entertainment awards shows. As Kennedy Center chairman, he said he personally rejected several potential honorees for being "too woke," stating he "turned down plenty" of what he termed "wokesters."

Drawing comparisons to declining Academy Awards viewership, Trump argued that audiences have grown tired of political messaging in entertainment. He attributed poor ratings to excessive focus on political commentary rather than artistic achievement.

In a lighthearted moment, Trump joked about potentially honoring himself next year, referencing his long-standing desire to receive the prestigious recognition. The announcement signals Trump's intention to reshape cultural institutions away from what he perceives as liberal political influence.