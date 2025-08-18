President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a united front during their Oval Office meeting Monday, successfully avoiding the hostile tensions that marked their February confrontation as Trump works to broker a peace deal in Eastern Europe.

The 79-year-old Trump expressed approval that the 47-year-old Zelensky wore a military-style suit instead of his typical camouflage, interpreting it as a sign of respect. Both leaders appeared relaxed, smiling and laughing while handling occasionally hostile press questions without incident. Even Vice President JD Vance, who played a role in their previous February blowup, cordially shook hands with Zelensky's chief aide Andriy Yermak.

Zelensky outlined Ukraine's two key peace requirements: maintaining a "strong Ukrainian army" equipped with Western weapons, training, and intelligence support, plus continued backing from major world powers. He expressed readiness for trilateral negotiations including Putin, while Trump indicated the possibility of American troops in Eastern Europe would be discussed with seven European leaders also attending the summit.

The meeting aimed to align all parties rather than finalize agreements, with European leaders seeking clarity on previously mentioned U.S. security guarantees. While territorial concessions were expected to be discussed, sources indicated Ukraine wouldn't be pressured to surrender land Russia hasn't captured during 41 months of warfare.

European leaders including France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Keir Starmer have committed troops to potential peacekeeping operations, offering NATO-like protection without formal alliance membership. Trump promised to call Putin following the discussions, emphasizing that any Monday impasse wouldn't end peace negotiations.