Trump Agriculture FACT CHECKS lying Jake Tapper live on his own show
President Trump’s Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins fired back at Jake Tapper’s claims that the Trump administration is ignoring the “real pain” Americans are facing due to tariffs, during a heated, live CNN interview.
”He didn’t talk about, when he was campaigning, the pain that he is now acknowledging, and I have to say we are getting a very pollyannaish view of what’s happening from the Trump administration,” Tapper claimed.
“I disagree with that,” Rollins said, before Tapper demanded he be allowed to finish his question.
“There seems to be a lack of acknowledgement of the real pain and panic people are feeling right now,” Tapper continued, then referencing a clip of Rollins attempting to calm Americans about Trump’s tariff plan as Fox Business placed crashing market graphs right beside her face.
Rollins quickly set the record straight, “The President said, even in his State of the Union I believe, that there will be some uncertainty,… so the idea that we didn’t know that there would be some uncertainty just isn’t true!”
Rollins told Tapper loud and clear that Trump knows he is making a bold move and doesn’t care what people like Tapper in the media think of his strategy, “That just isn’t how this president operates, he operates in ‘how do I save a country that for 100 years has been sliding into decline as we have been moving all of our manufacturing out into the world, as we have bowed at the alter of other country’s tariffs,…’ This is not okay!”
Watch the heated live T.V. clash here:
Socialist AOC BUSTED flying first class to Bernie Sanders “Fighting Oligarchy” rally - Battling inequality one “mimosa at a time”
A photo of socialist NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flying first class to a Bernie Sanders rally last month has resurfaced, and she is getting called out big time for it.
The photo shows AOC settling into her first-class cabin of JetBlue Flt. 511 on March 19 which departed from JFK Airport for Las Vegas. She was reportedly flying out to attend Bernie Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” rally.
“Nothing says, ‘Power to the people’ like ignoring voters looking to say hello and reclining in first class while tweeting about income inequality,'” the person who took the photo told the NY Post.
“AOC is fighting the system one first-class mimosa at a time…”
MUST WATCH: Real New Yorkers tear AOC apart:
