Acting AG Todd Blanche stood his ground against Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s wild conspiracy accusations about President Donald Trump’s new “Weaponization Fund”, deciding to call him a liar directly to his face when his claims crossed the line.

Van Hollen had an embarrassing meltdown when confronted: “Mr. Attorney General, don’t EVER do that again!!”

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Together with Mode Mobile

From selling Pokemon cards to disrupting a $1 trillion industry

Mark Cuban delivered local papers, Warren Buffet sold packs of gum, Richard Branson bred parakeets… Today’s wealthiest business leaders started their entrepreneur journeys at a young age.

And Dan Novaes’ story is no different.

From selling Pokemon cards at the age of 7 to founding Mode Mobile, Dan’s EarnPhone has led to over $1B in savings for their ecosystem of over 490M users worldwide. His company was ranked the #1 fastest-growing software company in 2023 by Deloitte and plans are underway for a potential IPO on the Nasdaq (ticker: MODE).

From humble beginnings to generating over 32,481% revenue growth from 2019-2022, Mode Mobile is on the verge of disrupting a $1 trillion industry, and the opportunity to invest in Mode’s vision at $0.50/share is live. But this window is closing fast.

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Disclosures

*Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

*The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

*Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Ed Gallrein defeats Rep. Thomas Massie by nearly 10 points in most expensive House primary ever

Former Navy SEAL and Kentucky farmer Ed Gallrein unseated Trump critic Rep. Thomas Massie in Tuesday’s GOP primary, delivering the president another victory in his revenge campaign after recently ousting five Indiana state senators and Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment. Gallrein thanked Trump at his victory celebration saying “My focus is on advancing the president’s and the party’s agenda to put America first and Kentucky always.”

Bad blood : Trump called Massie “the worst ‘Republican’ congressman in history” and personally campaigned against him in March calling him “disloyal,” while War Secretary Pete Hegseth stumped for Gallrein on primary eve. Massie, who voted against Trump’s tax law citing deficits and helped compel DOJ to release Epstein files, emerged as fierce critic of Iran war and voted with Democrats to curtail military operations while opposing Israel aid, drawing pro-Israel donors into the race.

Massie laments bipartisanship has “become a dirty word,” says country still yearns for principle over party: The defeated congressman told supporters “there is still a yearning in this country for somebody who will vote for principles over party.” He added, "Here's the thing, I've got nothing against Israel. I just have never voted for foreign aid,… When I said America First, I meant it. I don't vote for foreign aid to Egypt, to Syria, to Ukraine. I've got a flawless record on this, and I'm not going to ruin it by sending foreign aid to one country."

DC father says enough-is-enough after shielding children from violent Chipotle teen brawl: “I can’t unsee that”

Air Force veteran Rafael Jauregui was taking five of his children to dinner after a baseball game Saturday when a massive fight erupted inside the Navy Yard Chipotle, with teens he described as looking “like ninjas, dressed in black, with ski masks” flooding the restaurant and smashing chairs while he backed his family into a corner and scanned for defensive weapons.

The horror: Jauregui told ABC7 News “My son said on the way home, ‘Papa, I can’t unsee that.’ Those individuals have now directly impacted my security, my life.” Two of his sons helped shield their younger sisters during the chaos.

US Attorney Pirro vows FBI-led crackdown, prosecution of parents enabling violence : U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced at Monday’s press conference the FBI is identifying those responsible for what she called “a takeover of a restaurant by individuals who felt like they could get away with it,” promising to prosecute not only teens but parents in some cases. Pirro warned “If you know where your teen is and what they are doing and allow them to continue their conduct...we’re going to prosecute you.”

Father supports prosecution approach: Jauregui backed Pirro’s strategy arguing the violence exceeded teenagers “messing around,” telling reporters he’s “in line with what the U.S. Attorney is trying to do. This is next level. Where a dad can’t bring their kids to a Nats game and grab a bite after.”

Maine Democrat Platner’s deleted Reddit post mocked wounded soldier shot four times by Taliban, called him “dumb motherf---er”

Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner faces new criticism after a resurfaced 2019 Reddit post appeared to mock Pfc. Ted Daniels who was shot four times during 2012 Taliban clash, writing “Dumb motherf----- didn’t deserve to live” and crediting only “poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part” for his survival despite Daniels earning Purple Heart after purposely drawing fire to protect his unit.