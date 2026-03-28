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Edward's avatar
Edward
3h

😂😂😂 I mean common sense approach if you can’t speak or read English you don’t need a drivers lis period. But dumbass Dems want them to have them. What will help is if some illegals or non English speaking drivers kill like 1000 of the dems in congress family memebers then they maybe will change there minds but not sure they would even then😂😂😂😂

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Stacy's avatar
Stacy
2h

MASS DEPORTATION FOR ALL ILLEGALS ESPECIALLY ISLAMICS AND SOMALIANS AND TRAITORS OF OUR COUNTRY.

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