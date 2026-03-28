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Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday his department has pulled over 17,000 truck drivers from service for failing an English language proficiency test in an effort to make the highways safe.

Foreign truck drivers operating 18-wheelers in the United States have garnered national media attention after causing multiple accidents, oftentimes fatal. In many cases, the driver is unable to speak English or read road signs properly.

It is not just the Department of Transportation who is cracking down on foreign drivers. In February, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed an illegal immigrant, who was charged with the deaths of four people, had a commercial driver’s license issued by Pennsylvania. The crash occurred in Indiana.

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“Bekzhan Beishekeev, a 30-year-old national of Kyrgyzstan, illegally came to the United States using the Biden administration’s disastrous CBP One app and was released into the United States,” ICE said. “Beishekeev was traveling eastbound on Indiana’s State Route 67 when he allegedly failed to brake for a slowed semi-truck in front of him. Police say he swerved into the westbound lane and slammed into a van carrying up to 15 passengers.”

Late last year, ICE arrested 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan wanted in his country of origin for belonging to a terrorist organization. Bozorov’s commercial driver’s license was also issued by Pennsylvania.

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has been working with the federal government to take non-English fluent truck drivers off of the road.

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams saw firsthand how Florida Highway Patrol troopers administered the English tests. FLHSMV said over half of the drivers that come through the weigh stations were unable to read or speak English.

As you can imagine, there are immigration advocates who are against tightening restrictions for truck drivers who are in the legal process and have a work permit.

“Everybody who gets a commercial driver’s license has to pass all the same tests, has to do all the same training,” Wendy Liu, a lawyer for Public Citizen Litigation Group, told NPR. “Prohibiting them from having these licenses based on their immigration status just doesn’t make any sense,”

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