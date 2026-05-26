PolitiBrawl LIVE!

The Trump admin just subpoenaed the most influential communist in America after his trip to Cuba may have violated U.S. sanctions.

Click To Watch Video

Together with Goldco

Wall Street is hiding a $3 trillion secret.

It’s a shadow banking system that operates in the dark. Worse?

Over 40% of these corporate borrowers are already bleeding cash.

Even JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is sounding the alarm, warning that lenders are doing “dumb things” and the parallels to 2008 are hard to ignore.

And it could be sitting right inside your retirement account.

Learn More

RKF grabs pair of snakes with his bare hands from Dr. Oz’s patio

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. barehandedly captured two black North American racer snakes on Dr. Oz's patio while his wife Cheryl Hines watched in distress, pleading "Bobby, please!" as the nonvenomous serpents repeatedly bit his hands.

Kennedy Jr., unfazed and smiling, posted the roughly 50-second video to X with caption "Cheryl cheerleads the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr Oz's patio."

Kennedy is known to wrangle wild animals: he's an avid falconer who admitted dumping a bear carcass in Central Park in 2024 and allegedly decapitated a beached whale, strapping its head to his car hood.

About the snakes: According to Florida Museum of Natural History, black racers are nonvenomous and harmless but "readily bite to defend themselves," with nearly all bites occurring when snakes are "intentionally molested."

Dave Portnoy blasts Platner strategist over Nazi tattoo, rejects collaboration on Red Sox private equity ad

Barstool Sports “Presidente” Dave Portnoy rejected a collaboration pitch from Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner’s political strategist Jeff Coote over an ad targeting private equity involvement in Boston Red Sox ownership, firing back that he wouldn’t “want to play footsy with a Nazi” after Coote reached out on Friday.

Portnoy, who is Jewish, told Coote “If your boy isn’t a Nazi and can handle me 1 on 1 in a convo set it up. If he can’t you should fire yourself for thinking I’d want to glamorize this clown,” referencing Platner’s controversial chest tattoo of the Totenkopf—a skull-and-crossbones symbol connected to the Nazi Schutzstaffel paramilitary organization.

NESN pulls Platner ad mid-broadcast citing intellectual property concerns over Red Sox branding: New England SportsNet pulled Platner’s spot halfway through Friday’s Red Sox-Twins game, stating in Saturday statement it regularly removes ads with “credible concerns” about intellectual property use, though network didn’t elaborate specifically. The ad criticized Fenway Sports Group’s private equity involvement, with Platner noting after takedown that Red Sox “blew a 4-0 lead.”

US to slash NATO military commitments, cutting strategic bombers in half and fighter jets by third

Sec. of War Pete Hegseth informed senior NATO officials in Brussels that the U.S. would reduce available resources for the alliance, including cutting strategic bombers by half and fighter jets by a third, according to German outlet Spiegel.