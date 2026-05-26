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Edward's avatar
Edward
20m

Why doesn’t someone disappear this piker guy I’m sure we could raise to money I will give 5000 as a good start

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Steve Gardner's avatar
Steve Gardner
26m

I served over there for many years. This puzzles me. Why? I wish our president would explain. I'm sure he has a great reason...I would like to know what it is.

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