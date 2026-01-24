GOP Rep. Troy Nehls fired back at Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell for defending his party’s political prosecution of President Donald Trump and his supporters during the “January 6 witch hunt.”

“You didn’t want Trump to come back! You failed and you failed miserably!!”

BREAKING: Border Patrol shoots armed man in Minneapolis, suspect declared dead

A Border Patrol member shot an armed individual in Minneapolis on Saturday at the intersection of West 26th Street and Nicollet Ave., with officials identifying the suspect as a 37-year-old White Minneapolis resident believed to be a U.S. citizen who was declared dead at the hospital, while DHS said the suspect was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and two magazines, had no ID, and “violently resisted” when officers attempted to disarm him during a “targeted operation against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.”

Watch (graphic video):

200 agitators arrive, clash with law enforcement as fires set: DHS said approximately 200 agitators arrived at the scene following the incident and began to “obstruct and assault law enforcement,” leading to crowd control measures, while Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said there had been an emergency recall of all sworn personnel with help from Minnesota State Patrol and county sheriffs, adding the fire department was working to “ensure that two small fires that were started in the area are safely extinguished” and the National Guard had been on standby “for several days.”

Mayor Frey, Gov. Walz demand Trump end operation after “execution”: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the shooting after seeing video of “more than six masked agents pummeling one of our constituents and shooting him to death,” asking “How many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?” while Gov. Tim Walz called it “another horrific shooting” and demanded “The president must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” as Rep. Ilhan Omar called it “an execution by immigration enforcement.”

Tensions escalate following previous fatal ICE shooting: Tensions between federal immigration enforcement and agitators in Minnesota have been high since the fatal Jan. 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent, which sparked nationwide protests and raised questions about the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, while the Border Patrol Union defended agents as “trained extremely well to protect themselves” and blamed “irresponsible, hate-filled and false rhetoric” from media and politicians for encouraging “reckless confrontations and attacks.”

NYC Mayor Mamdani accuses ICE of terrorizing cities after Minneapolis shooting “Abolish ICE”

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani accused ICE of terrorizing cities nationwide on Saturday after federal agents shot and killed an armed 37-year-old anti-ICE protester in Minneapolis, writing on X “As tens of thousands across America protest the violence that ICE sows with impunity, federal agents shot and killed another person in Minneapolis today. ICE terrorizes our cities. ICE puts us all in danger. Abolish ICE.”

Nearly 10,000 flights canceled as massive winter storm hits U.S.

Almost 10,000 flights across the U.S. set to take off over the weekend were canceled as a monster storm started wreaking havoc Saturday, with roughly 140 million people—more than 40% of the U.S. population—under winter storm warnings from New Mexico to New England, while the National Weather Service forecast warns of widespread heavy snow and a band of “catastrophic ice” stretching from east Texas to North Carolina.