DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin confronted Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown live on CNN for their network’s repeated demonization of ICE agents enforcing immigration law in Minneapolis and across the nation.

“Stop manufacturing outrage!!” McLaughlin told Blitzer and Brown. “It IS the media’s fault!”

Trump official patiently waits to DESTROY AOC in front of the entire country

Socialist Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lost it in the middle of a congressional hearing when Trump official (Under Secretary for the Department of Energy) Alex Fitzsimmons refused to retreat from her attacks.

Trump warns European allies he no longer feels obligated to “think purely of Peace” amid intentions to acquire Greenland

President Donald Trump sent a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that was forwarded to multiple European ambassadors saying “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

Trump demands NATO help U.S. gain “Complete and Total Control of Greenland”: In his message, Trump argued “Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China” and questioned Denmark’s “right of ownership,” stating “I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” while separately threatening 10% tariffs on eight European nations including Denmark unless Copenhagen agreed to the “complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

Trump receives Venezuelan leader’s Nobel Prize, though honor non-transferable: Trump welcomed 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado to the White House Thursday where the Venezuelan opposition leader presented him with her medal, though the Nobel committee issued a statement noting that while the medal may be freely given, the actual honor is not transferable, and the Norwegian government has no role in awarding the prize despite Trump’s complaints to the prime minister.

Anti-ICE mob storms Minneapolis church during service

Dozens of agitators burst into the Cities Church sanctuary roughly halfway through Sunday’s service believing one of the pastors is the acting director of ICE’s St. Paul field office, with attendees telling Fox News Digital that agitators followed them into the parking lot as they tried to leave, with some surrounding vehicles and trying to block them from departing.

Trump administration launches full DOJ investigation: Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement “I just spoke to the Pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted. Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law,” adding “If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes,” while White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared “President Trump will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship.”

Assistant AG for Civil Rights vows to deliver justice: Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, said she and her team are “hard at work” investigating the incident and “will not rest until we are able to deliver justice,” as top-level members of Trump’s administration vowed an investigation after the unrest Sunday.

Mayor Frey defends protesters, rejects Trump’s characterization: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has defended anti-ICE protesters, appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday to reject the Trump administration’s characterization of the immigration crackdown, arguing “This is not about safety. What this is about is coming into our city by the thousands and terrorizing people simply because they’re Latino or Somali,” claiming “People in Minneapolis are speaking up. They’re speaking up peacefully. They’re standing up for their neighbors.”

Protester allegedly steals conservative journalist’s $1,000 camera, drags him by car

Conservative reporter Nick Sortor had his pricey camera snatched from his hand while driving in Minneapolis by a woman who was part of a group that had been following him and his crew around the Twin Cities all day, according to Sotor, prompting him to leap out of his car and chase the suspect down the street.

Sortor dragged down street after hand trapped in door handle: During the confrontation, Sortor’s “hand got trapped in their door handle” and he was “dragged down the street” as the erratic driver swerved onto the icy sidewalk to escape, with footage showing Sortor sliding alongside the moving car before he eventually got his hand loose, though it’s unclear how or when he freed himself.

Group confronts Sortor, FBI says “We’re on it”: After the theft, roughly eight community members circled around Sortor and his crew demanding they leave, with one agitator snapping “Listen here, motherf–ker, you better get the f–k outta here right now!” while Sortor claimed a “group of Somali thugs” followed his car and called on DHS to “raid this place,” with the FBI Rapid Response reposting Sortor’s X post with the caption “We’re on it.”

1,500 troops given prepare-to-deploy orders for Minnesota

The Trump administration is preparing 1,500 troops for possible deployment to Democrat-controlled Minnesota as leftists protest immigration operations, with “the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division, which is based in Alaska and specializes in cold-weather and mountain warfare, has given prepare to deploy orders,” A senior U.S. official told Fox News.