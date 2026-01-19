PolitiBrawl

Stanley Warner
2h

Blitzer is your typical mainstream media lying liberal hack, just like Don Lemon, who was there with the mob that just invaded a Minnesota church service.

The Democrats and their sycophants in the media are the party and the people that want to keep murderers, rapists and child sex traffickers in the country rather than letting ICE due its Congressionally mandated duty to deport them. Not only mandated by Federal Law but by a democratically elected President that won the majority of the popular vote and a landslide in the Electoral College to effect this change.

So the leadership of Minnesota and all the Democrats and the lying media is openly encouraging obstructing Federal Law enforcement, subverting Democracy and the will of the people and siding with illegal criminals over their own citizens that they are sworn to protect.

Just reason number 1001 to remember all this in the mid-terms and vote them forever out of office.

George Gomez
3h

Anti-ICE mob storms Minneapolis church during service.

I'm amazed that the protesters say their standing up and protecting their neighbors but don't recognize the church goers as neighbors. The terror their exposing these people too isn't justifiable.

