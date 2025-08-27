Robin Westman, a 23-year-old transgender woman formerly named Robert Westman, opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis during a back-to-school Mass on Wednesday morning, killing two children and injuring at least 17 others before dying by suicide, according to reports.

Gunman Robin Westman seen in a video from 2021

Personal Connection: Westman targeted the Catholic school where his mother, Mary Grace Westman, had worked until her retirement in 2021, shooting through stained glass windows of the church during the celebratory Mass filled with children around 8:30 a.m.

Disturbing Manifesto: Hours before the attack, Westman posted twisted YouTube videos including a 20-minute manifesto written in both English and Cyrillic, expressing fascination with mass shooters, particularly Sandy Hook killer Adam Lanza, and detailing his plans to target the school.

Planned Attack: The manifesto revealed Westman's detailed planning, including his desire to attack "a large group of kids coming in from recess" and go inside to "kill, going for as long as I can," while expressing concerns about avoiding parents and finding large enough groups to target.

Weapons and Messages: Westman was armed with a rifle, shotgun, and handgun, with magazines scrawled with messages including "for the children" and "kill Donald Trump," and had no prior known contact with law enforcement before the attack.

Minneapolis Mayor promotes transgender rights immediately following shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey used a press conference about the mass shooting to defend the transgender community, stating he had "heard about a whole lot of hate being directed at our trans community" and condemning anyone using the tragedy to "villainize" transgender people as having "lost their sense of common humanity."

Pivot to Gun Control: Frey redirected focus away from the shooter's gender identity and mental state toward the child victims, then transitioned into calls for gun control, stating "we've got more guns in this country than we have people" and demanding action beyond just words following repeated school and church shootings.

