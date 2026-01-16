We asked pro-transgender protesters at the Supreme Court, demonstrating for the right of biological males to compete in women’s sports, a simple and timeless question: What is a woman?

Elizabeth Warren MALFUNCTIONS when Trump nominee refuses to play her silly games

Trump nominee Marine Corps Lieutenant General Francis L. Donovan refuses to be bullied by Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren during tense hearing.

Gavin Newsom backtracks on “state-sponsored terrorism” claim about ICE during Ben Shapiro interview

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared to backtrack on inflammatory rhetoric from his own press team during a tense interview with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro Thursday, agreeing it was “fair” when Shapiro pushed back on his office’s characterization of the fatal Minneapolis ICE shooting of Renee Good as “state-sponsored terrorism,” saying “Our ICE officers obviously are not terrorists,” while also stating he “disagreed” that ICE should be abolished.

Governor struggles to answer question on biological sex: When Shapiro repeatedly pressed Newsom on whether he believes biological sex can be changed and whether children should be taught boys can become girls in public schools, the rumored presidential hopeful struggled to give a direct answer, saying “Yeah... well, I think... for the grace of God... yeah” and declining to give a clear yes-or-no response despite follow-ups, instead returning to vague language about “so few people” and claiming the issue was surrounded by “so much hate, and bigotry, so much condemnation.”

Shapiro rejects “bigotry” framing on gender issues: Shapiro rejected Newsom’s framing that opposition to gender ideology was hateful, arguing “It is not an act of bigotry to say that a boy cannot become a girl, nor should my children be taught in K-12 public schools that a boy can become a girl. That’s not an act of bigotry; that’s an act of rationality and biological simplicity.”

Exchange goes viral, critics cite messaging disconnect: The moment quickly went viral with critics seizing on the exchange as evidence the governor was at odds with messaging coming from his own communications team, while Newsom also squirmed when Shapiro praised President Trump as “the greatest foreign policy president in his lifetime,” demanded to know why he wouldn’t “radically” reduce income tax for Californians, and described Newsom’s rhetoric about Trump trying to run again in 2028 as dangerous.

Major teachers’ union funnels millions to far-left groups and social justice causes: report

A November Form L-2 disclosure from the National Education Association obtained by the North American Values Institute shows the union—which boasts more than 3 million members—sent $300,000 to the Sixteen Thirty Fund (a liberal dark money group), tens of thousands to the Tides Foundation network (tied to anti-Israel protests), and more than $3.5 million to Education International where NEA President Becky Pringle serves as vice president, Fox News reports.

Union spends hundreds of thousands on ballot initiatives: The NEA reported spending $500,000 to support a campaign to end standardized testing in Massachusetts, another $500,000 to back an anti-gerrymandering amendment in Ohio, and nearly $500,000 to a progressive political consulting firm specializing in ballot initiatives and canvassing, along with hundreds of thousands flowing to organizations backing education policy and election law changes in states including Arizona and Wisconsin.

Over $166K spent on racial equity training and social justice education: In addition to electoral spending, the NEA paid more than $166,000 to Imagine Us LLC (a consulting firm focused on racial equity training) and tens of thousands more to groups promoting “social justice education,” including curriculum materials centered on race, gender identity, and activism in K-12 classrooms, plus $350,000 to the Schott Foundation which describes itself as “a BIPOC-led public fund that pools philanthropic funding and fuels racial and education justice movements.”

Critics say union prioritizes politics over teachers’ needs: NAVI Director of Research Mika Hackner told Fox News Digital “Instead of focusing on member’s working conditions, unions spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on pet political projects completely divorced from the needs and wants of most teachers,” while Defending Education’s Erika Sanzi suggested the NEA’s federal charter should be re-evaluated since the organization “has morphed into a far-left insane asylum that is actively destroying the cause of education.”

State Department freezes Somalia immigration over welfare abuse concerns

The State Department is freezing all immigration from Somalia after an internal investigation found that the “vast majority of Somali migrants take welfare once present in the United States,” with the freeze expected to remain in place while the department reassesses immigration processing procedures to “prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would become a public charge on the American people,” as part of a broader freeze on immigration from approximately 75 countries starting January 21.