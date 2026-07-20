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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
4hEdited

These people are seriously disturbed -I wonder if this entity has a family and why it has not receive the treatment it needs

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Donald G. Scholfield's avatar
Donald G. Scholfield
3h

It's not a mental get crisis he's demon possessed

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