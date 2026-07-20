A belligerent transgender person received a brutal reality check after he repeatedly screamed at police and refused to comply with verbal orders. He became enraged and went full crazy mode when the officer repeatedly called the cross-dressing man a “he.”

“She! I’m a she!!” the man said. “Don’t say him!”

Click To Watch Video

The viral police body camera footage from February 2025, released on Friday, shows University of Central Florida student Jarrett Vick, 27, screaming at a campus officer who arrived on an unrelated call. The confrontation escalated when the officer referred to Vick using male pronouns, prompting Vick to curse at the officer and demand the use of female pronouns, claiming the misgendering was causing “a lot of distress.”

After repeatedly ignoring orders to calm down, Vick was pepper-sprayed and later tased after allegedly attempting to kick and swing at officers. Vick was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Arrest records list Vick as male.

Vick pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Court records indicate the cases were subsequently closed.

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Anti-ICE suspect arrested after incendiary attack on NYC federal building

Andrew Arrabaca was taken into custody Monday morning after allegedly deploying an incendiary device outside 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, home to a US Citizenship and Immigration Services office. Law enforcement sources confirmed Arrabaca had “anti-ICE material” on him at the time of the attack. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating.

According to authorities, Arrabaca poured what is believed to be gasoline on the building’s entrance stairs, placed fireworks on top, and ignited a fire. He was also carrying what appeared to be two pellet guns and a manifesto, per DHS. A federal protective officer tackled and detained him, sustaining minor injuries. Two people — a federal employee and a bystander — were also injured and later released after treatment.

Mayor Mamdani called the incident “deeply disturbing” and pledged city cooperation with the federal investigation, while his administration continues to maintain NYC’s sanctuary city policies limiting cooperation with ICE. Tom Homan called Mamdani’s comments “too little too late.”

Hasan Piker’s Mao-style outfit at College Democrats convention makes communist agenda painfully obvious

Far-left streamer Hasan Piker drew widespread criticism after appearing at the 2026 College Democrats of America summer convention wearing what critics described as a Mao Zedong-style suit. Piker delivered a speech denouncing both Trump and Democrats who “collaborate with fascists” by funding ICE and supporting Israel.

The outfit provoked immediate outrage across the political spectrum, with critics noting Piker has previously called Mao “one of the great leaders of this world” — a figure whose policies historians estimate contributed to tens of millions of deaths.

A College Democrats board member told Fox News that platforming Piker was “antithetical” to the image mainstream Democrats need to present to voters, warning it would hurt the party’s electability among average Americans.

Darline Graham Nordone announces senate run to succeed late brother Lindsey

Darline Graham Nordone, appointed last week to fill her late brother Lindsey Graham’s South Carolina Senate seat, announced Monday she will run in the August 11 special GOP primary to keep the seat permanently. Appearing on Fox News, Nordone cited nearly 30 years of public service in South Carolina and said she felt “inner peace” about the decision despite acknowledging the pressure surrounding it.