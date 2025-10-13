Democratic governors in Illinois, California, and Minnesota are scaling back public health benefits for undocumented immigrants, citing rising costs and budget deficits.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ended a major state-funded health program for undocumented adults aged 42 to 64 on July 1, following an audit. The report revealed that two programs, Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults and Seniors cost the state $1.6 billion through mid-2023, exceeding original estimates. Enrollment caps and tighter eligibility checks have since been implemented.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that beginning January 1, 2026, undocumented adults will no longer be allowed to enroll in full-scope Medi-Cal. Those already enrolled will retain coverage, but starting in 2027, they’ll be required to pay $100 monthly premiums. Newsom cited a $12 billion state deficit and cost overruns as reasons for the freeze.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation removing undocumented adults from eligibility under MinnesotaCare, a state-subsidized health insurance program. Initially expected to cover under 8,000 people, enrollment ballooned to over 17,000, and projected costs rose from $196 million to more than $550 million.

All three governors who are possible candidates for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination have faced pressure to rein in spending amid economic uncertainty and criticism from Republicans over immigration policies.

“This is about fiscal discipline,” Newsom said during his budget announcement. Walz and Pritzker gave similar concerns, emphasizing the need to balance empathy with responsible budgeting.

Immigrant advocates have spoken out against the cuts, warning they will leave vulnerable communities without access to medical care.