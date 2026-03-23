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Kathleen OShea's avatar
Kathleen OShea
5h

It’s genius. Democrats lead people to believe shutdown is stopping ICE. Expanding them to

airports for visibility and to help alleviate congestion is good. Speaking volumes about Jeffries getting angry every time Americans get protected by law enforcement. Vote for safety. Safety is not racist. If no one at the airports interferes with ICE , things will be fine.

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Cindy Schmidt's avatar
Cindy Schmidt
5h

I think it's a great idea.why not? Will help with the airports employees 😍don't fly then.

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