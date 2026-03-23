Trump Border Czar Tom Homan confirmed on CNN that ICE agents will be deployed to airports as of Monday to assist with security screenings and managing unbelievably long lines caused by Democrats unwillingness to fund DHS.

“Yes, it’s happening…” Homan told CNN.

Click To Watch Video

What Trump said: President Trump warned Saturday he could send ICE agents to U.S. airports to arrest illegal immigrants and help with security protocols if Democrats don’t agree to his budget demands to end the partial government shutdown, writing on Truth Social “I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants.”

Why it matters: The Department of Homeland Security has been without new funding for roughly five weeks, leaving TSA agents working without pay and triggering staffing shortages and long airport lines nationwide while raising concerns about preventing attacks. Republicans have pushed to fund DHS while Democrats have sought standalone funding for agencies like TSA that would exclude immigration operations. Major airports including Houston, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Philadelphia have experienced security wait times exceeding three hours due to high TSA officer absenteeism.

Together with The Wellness Company

The tragic death of actor James Van Der Beek at 48 from colorectal cancer is bringing attention to a growing problem – an increase in cancer rates among younger Americans.

40% of people will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives, and that percentage has increased over time. One concerning development - colorectal cancer deaths in people under 50 have risen about 1.1% per year since 2005.

As cancer rates rise, traditional treatments aren’t enough. That means taking a fresh look at existing medications to see if they might help fight cancer in ways we haven’t considered before.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of millions of Americans are waking up to the truth: big pharma isn’t interested in your health, they are only interested in their bottom line. They have absolutely no interest in pursuing low-cost cancer treatments.

Fortunately, medical professionals like Dr. Peter McCullough are committed to delivering healthcare solutions that are safe, effective AND affordable. This is exactly why Dr. McCullough and his team are digging into the potential for ivermectin in combatting cancer.

Ivermectin is backed by science and honored with a Nobel Prize in delivering precise treatment against parasitic infections, ensuring effective care and well-being for your family.

Order US- made Ivermectin from The Wellness Company today! Reusable code PBRAWL saves $30 + Free Shipping!

Shop Now

Trump announces “productive” talks with Iran and 5 day ceasefire

State Department issues worldwide security alert warning Americans of Iran-linked threats as tensions escalate

The State Department issued a worldwide security alert Sunday urging Americans to “exercise increased caution,” especially in the Middle East, warning that “groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world.” The alert noted “periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions” and “U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted.”

Why it matters: The warning comes after Iranian military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi threatened Friday that Tehran terrorists will target popular tourism havens as US-Israel attacks continue. Iran has hurled retaliatory rockets at American interests, with missiles hitting tourist hubs in Dubai and Israel, and a projectile striking the US Embassy in Baghdad’s helipad Friday night. Tensions escalated after the US and Israel bombed Iran on Feb. 28, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The ultimatum: Iran vowed Sunday to deploy “zero restraint” and hit energy infrastructure across the Persian Gulf and banks doing business with the US if President Trump “obliterates” Tehran’s power plants. Trump’s ultimatum demanded an end to Iran’s hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz—which oversees 20% of the world’s oil supply—with a 48-hour deadline ending around 8 p.m. ET Monday. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqher Qalibaf said his country would make no concession, warning of retaliatory attacks that would ramp up already-high energy costs.

Cuba warns it’s preparing for “possibility of military aggression” from US as tensions escalate

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío said Sunday that Cuba’s military “is preparing these days for the possibility of military aggression” from the United States, telling “Meet the Press” that Havana “would be naïve” not to consider the possibility, though it “truly hope[s] that it doesn’t occur” and sees “no justification whatsoever” for conflict. The warning comes after President Trump said he would have the “honor” of “taking Cuba in some form … Free it. Take it,” with Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaling Cuba’s leadership is in a precarious position.