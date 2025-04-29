Trump Border Czar Tom Homan fired back at a contrarian reporter for challenging the President’s claim that Mexico would “pay for” the southern border wall.

“They have in a roundabout way, have they not?!” Homan said, stepping up to the podium to challenge the reporter’s premise.

Watch the tense moment here:

Click To Watch Video

Trump says "I'd like to be Pope"

President Donald Trump told reporters, Tuesday, “I’d like to be Pope, that would be my number 1 choice” when asked who he supports to replace the late Pope Francis.

The obvious joke will no doubt be taken seriously by many TDS reporters.

Trump laughed before giving his real answer to the reporter, “We have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York that’s very good, so we’ll see what happens.”

The President endorsed Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, who he was seen meeting with in Rome during Pope Francis’ funeral.

