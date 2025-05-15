PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory Eddinger's avatar
Gregory Eddinger
41m

She needs to be knock down a few pegs and humbled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Lutz's avatar
Richard Lutz
13m

Got to love AOC. 💖 You go, girl!!!!! 🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture