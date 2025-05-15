Trump Border Czar Tom Homan responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent social media rant during a heated CNN interview.

He was not amused by her…

Tapper claimed Homan, Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations, and the Trump administration is instilling fear even in legally residing immigrants.

“It is not okay to be in this country illegally. It’s not okay to hire an illegal alien, because you’re simply undercutting your competition who hires U.S. citizens,” Homan slammed.

As for legal residents: “We don’t deport U.S. citizens.”

Homan continued, “You have certain rules when you get the resident alien card. You got to obey those rules. You can’t violate the law, because even resident aliens can be deported if they commit certain felonies or misdemeanors…every resident who gets a green card knows what those rules are.”

“Simply follow the rules and don’t break the law and you’ll be just fine.”

Tapper then brought up a threatening video made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez following a physical protest at the ICE facility in New Jersey.

“If anyone’s breaking the law in this situation, it’s not members of congress, it’s the Department of Homeland Security,” AOC ranted. “It’s people like Tom Homan and Secretary Christy Gnome. You lay a finger on…any of the representatives that were there, you lay a finger on them, we are going to have a problem.”

Homan did not flinch at the flimsy threat.

“You can’t intimidate me. Come on, give me a break! I was a green uniform, border patrol agent for five years before she was even born. I had more than three decades enforcing immigration law before she became a member of congress. I worked for six presidents.”

Homan held nothing back, hammering AOC and Tapper unapologetically.

“This administration has done more to protect her district than she has!”

“She’s got to love her community more than she hates Trump because we’re doing a lot to protect her community.”

Watch Homan DESTROY AOC’s antics like she destroys her NYC district:

RFK Jr. stands up to far-left Democrat looking to paint him as a "racist"

Health Secretary RFK Jr. clashed with far-left Democrat Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman when she accused him and the Trump administration of “racist” cuts to programs “to improve the lives of black Americans.”

The confrontation occurred during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing Wednesday.

“Few things enrage me more than the racist attacks I see this administration carrying out,” Coleman started. “By embarking on an ignorant crusade to rid the government of any programs that are working to improve the lives of black Americans!”

Coleman listed several DEI-related buzzwords that the Trump administration recently removed from the operations of HHS to return the department to normalcy, including “race, bias, minority, oppression, prejudice, discrimination, disparity and racism.”

“How exactly will HSS banning the words that we use to describe ourselves make us healthier?” Coleman asked Kennedy.

Kennedy explained that the Trump administration aimed to reflect the goals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and have a “color blind” administration.

Coleman did not appreciate his response and pressed on to further questioning. "The other thing that really troubles me, sir, is LIHEAP [Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program]," she continued. "It is a program specifically to address the needs of low-income and minority families as it relates to heating and even air conditioning. Why, why, why, why and what is your rationale for eliminating that program specifically? Why, why, why?"

Kennedy, maintaining composure, expressed support for LIHEAP, citing personal ties to low-cost fuel initiatives through his brother’s nonprofit work. "I'm very committed to LIHEAP. My brother ran a…"

Coleman interrupted, dismissing Kennedy’s past and focusing on his current role. “I care about your functioning in this department right now,” she said.

Kennedy told the congresswoman that time had run out for questioning. Coleman sharply concluded, “Your legitimacy has expired.”

Watch the tense clash here:

