Trump Border Czar Tom Homan got swarmed by a mob of woke reporters blasting him with questions about Trump’s rapid deportation of illegal alien terrorists.

But he knows exactly how to handle them, watch him GO OFF, completely unfiltered:

Watch Video

”Does the administration expect that those migrants that were sent to El Salvador to that prison,…” one reporter began to ask.

“You mean the terrorists?” Homan corrected. “If you ask me if I’m in favor of returning terrorists to the United States that are gang members,… no I’m not.”

Homan praised President Trump’s fast action on undoing President Biden’s mass influx of million of undocumented people into the U.S. under his administration. “The most secure border in the history of this nation, President Trump was able to do that in a matter of weeks!”

“I don’t care what party you are affiliated with,… I cannot believe there is any Democrat politician that does not want public safety threats out of their communities!!” Homan exclaimed.

The former I.C.E. Director sited a case in Washington state where two illegal aliens torched a woman in the process of robbing her and demanding her ATM information. “They are gonna go to El Salvador!!”

Watch Homan handle the media like a BOSS:

Watch Video

Together With Nutrition and Healing

Neil Armstrong’s SHOCKING Apollo 11 confession

Dear Reader,



You won’t see THIS in any history book…



But after becoming the first man to set foot on the moon, Neil Armstrong reported a strange encounter he had in space during a post-mission debrief. And he wasn’t the only astronaut to experience it.



NASA did their best to keep it secret, but now, unearthed NASA audio is blowing the lid off of everything.



This official Apollo recording is only seconds long, but it will chill you to the bone.

Listen Now

P.S. Of all the moon landing conspiracies, THIS could be the most incredible. Get the full truth HERE now while it’s still publicly available.

Wesley Hunt SHUTS UP Jerry Nadler for accusing Republicans of anti-immigration agenda in tense hearing

GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt slams Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler for lying about Republicans’ immigration agenda.

Watch Video

”Republicans are using this hearing to lay the foundation for their own anti-immigration agenda,” Nadler accused.

As soon as Hunt got the chance, he fired back, outlining the Demcrats’ underhanded actions to import millions of illegal immigrants into the U.S. and grant them permenant protected status for political reasons.

“That is not normal!” Hunt stated. “And now thank God it’s over! Do you want to know what is normal? President Trump’s policies are normal, and he is back and he is here to help!”

Watch Hunt take down Nadler’s nonsense in front of the entire nation on live T.V.:

Watch Video