Tom Homan puts the media in their place as President Trump continues to push Canada to join the U.S.

We are wondering if the President’s 51st state dream for Canada is even something his base supports… See our poll below, do you support it?

Homan sets reporter straight after undermining question

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan faced a media gaggle outside of the White House, when a reporter asked a question that overstepped, undermining President Trump.

Homan set the record straight immediately…

Homan took several questions from the media crowd related to immigration and deportation before starting to walk away.

”The President says he doesn’t know what his responsibilities are under Article 5 of the Constitution,” one reporter shouted after him. “Who would it be to educate him about that? Would it be you?”

Homan paused before answering, “I think the president is one of if not the most knowledgable president we’ve ever had!”

“People can beat on President Trump all you want, Trump is a game changer,” Homan explained. We handed the Biden administration the most secure border in my lifetime and he purposefully unsecured it,… Look at what President Trump achieved in 8 weeks! He did what Biden couldn’t do in 4 years.”

“The greatest president in my lifetime, no doubt about it!” he continued.

Trump says Canada is "considering" becoming the 51st U.S. state for “Golden Dome” protection

On Truth Social, the president said he offered Canada free access to his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense system if they give up their independence, versus charging them $61 billion if they remain a separate nation.

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State," Trump wrote. "They are considering the offer!"

Canadian officials have repeatedly rejected any such idea - Prime Minister Mark Carney, who won election partly by opposing Trump's annexation talk, has stated Canada "won't be for sale, ever," and King Charles III told the Canadian Parliament that Canadians can achieve more by staying true to their own values.

Trump has been pushing this idea for months despite strong opposition - The president has repeatedly offered to annex Canada, a proposal that has been consistently rebuked by both Canadian officials and citizens, yet Trump has not given up on the dream of a U.S./Canada merger.

Seattle mayor blames Christian group attacked by Antifa militants, FBI to investigate

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino launched an investigation Tuesday into “targeted violence” against Christians after Antifa militants clashed with a worshipping evangelical group outside Seattle City Hall.

"We have asked our team to fully investigate allegations of targeted violence against religious groups at the Seattle concert. Freedom of religion isn’t a suggestion," Bongino wrote on X.

A second "Rattle in Seattle" rally was held Tuesday at City Hall - The evangelical conservative group organized this demonstration in response to weekend violence, with eight people arrested for assault during dueling protests between the Christian group and counter-protesters.

The mayor blamed Christians for sparking weekend violence - Democrat Mayor Bruce Harrell criticized Saturday's Christian rally at Cal Anderson Park, saying the "far-right rally" was designed to provoke reactions in Seattle's prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood, though he also blamed "anarchists" who infiltrated counter-protesters. "Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities, and we stand with our trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice," the mayor said in a statement. "Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason – to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood." "Anarchists infiltrated the counter-protestors group and inspired violence, prompting SPD to make arrests and ask organizers to shut down the event early, which they did," he continued.

Christians push back - The evangelical event organizers said the mayor’s statement constituted religious bigotry in a counter statement. "Following the MayDay USA worship event at Cal Anderson Park on Saturday, Mayor Harrell had the audacity to issue a press release blaming Christians for the premeditated violence of Antifa which resulted in the hospitalization of Seattle Police Department personnel and the arrest of 23 Antifa agitators,… Under Mayor Harrell’s leadership, the city of Seattle has continued its spiral into lawlessness and dysfunction while the First Amendment rights of citizens to peacefully assemble has been disregarded."

