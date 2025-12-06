Trump Border Czar Tom Homan shut down a rude woke heckler who shouted out during a TPUSA event in El Paso, TX, calling the 40-year law enforcement veteran a “traitor!”

What Homan does next was exactly what this woke punk needed… Watch below:

Click To Watch Video

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel PolitiBrawl Streetcast for protest debate videos and more!

SUBSCRIBE

Trump defends ballroom as “bigger and more beautiful” than planned

President Donald Trump issued a vigorous defense of the $300 million White House ballroom on Saturday, posting on Truth Social that it will be “double the size” with “quality of finishes and interiors brought to the highest level,” while claiming the 90,000-square-foot columned building to be built on and beyond the demolished East Wing site is “actually under budget and ahead of schedule.”

President tears into CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as “nasty”: Trump attacked CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins (misspelling her name as “Caitlin Collin’s”) for questioning why the ballroom was “costing more money than originally thought,” calling her “always Stupid and Nasty” from “Fake News CNN,” after she mentioned the construction zone and “giant crane” on her Friday night show “The Source with Kaitlan Collins.”

Architect replaced as costs balloon, donors include tech giants: The comments come after architect James McCrery II departed from the project after costs ballooned to $300 million, with new architect Shalom Baranes taking over, while Trump insisted “there are no taxpayer dollars involved” despite a donor list disclosed in October including Amazon, Meta, and Apple—companies with government business.

Together with Natural Health Response

In 1944, an experiment was done in this Nazi medical center…

Dear Reader,

In 1944, an experiment was done in this Nazi medical center…

Take a look at the circled window in this photo…

A medical experiment commissioned by Adolf Hitler was done here in 1944. Our own U.S. government has ignored the important scientific results of this experiment.

Now, decades later, the results are finally being revealed to the public. And you will NOT believe what they expose.

Click here now to see them while they’re still available.

But hurry…

Click here now before we’re forced to remove it from the web.

Regards,

Emily Harper

Publisher, Natural Health Response

Learn More

P.S. The health implications of this shocking video will leave you speechless. I highly recommend you watch it immediately. This could have a major impact on what you and your family know about healthcare. Watch this now.

WATCH: Trump nominee makes Elissa Slotkin look like a FOOL when he refuses to play her silly games

Trump nominee for the Department of War Earl Matthews makes Elissa Slotkin of the “Seditious Six” lose her mind by refusing to fall into her trap.

Watch here:

Click To Watch Video

Elon Musk calls for EU abolition after $140M X fine

Elon Musk and Trump administration officials delivered blistering criticism of the European Union after its executive branch fined X $140 million for “non-compliance with transparency obligations” under the Digital Services Act, with Musk writing “The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries” and declaring the fine was imposed “not just on X, but also on me personally.”